Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Chris Pratt makes a big announcement about the film

It has yet to come out in cinemas – it’s a matter of hours now – Thor: Love and Thunder that there is already talk and hype is generated around one of the next Marvel films, that is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. He is the guardian of the galaxy himself Chris Pratt – protagonist, among other things, also in the film dedicated to the god of thunder – to update fans on the state of play (currently the film is in post-production) of the third chapter of the saga directed by James Gunn. He did it during a chat with Digital Spy. Hear what she said.

According to Chris Pratt, the film “will be a masterpiece”

“Is fantastic”Chris Pratt said about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. “James Gunn watched a first cut the other day. I heard it yesterday. We video called each other and he’s really, really proud of the work everyone has done. He said that it’s the best job we’ve ever done. He’s really, really sure. The script was great. And I can say with absolute confidence that has created a true masterpiece and I can’t wait for the public to see it. It’s James Gunn. He made all three films, which is a very rare and special thing in the world of blockbuster trilogies.“.

Directed once again by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 it should be released on May 5 in the United States. The film will see once again in the main cast, in addition to Chris Pratt as Star Lord, also Dave Bautista (Drax the Destroyer), Vin Diesel (who voices Groot), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), Karen Gillan (Nebula). Will Poulter will also appear as Adam Warlock, while the presence of the Thor by Chris Hemsworth. We will have to wait another year before we can see the film, but we are sure it will pay off the wait.

Read also Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Get ready for the arrival of two unusual characters!