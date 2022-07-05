Guardians of the Galaxy: Chris Pratt says it could be the end of Star-Lord

After several delays, caused by the pandemic and by a controversy by director James Gunn, everything indicates that we are about a year away from finally seeing the final installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy saga – 91%. It has already been warned that the film will be the conclusion for this group of characters, but it is not clear if it will be a final goodbye for each one. Chris Pratt shares that uncertainty.

Do not miss: Thor: Love and Thunder | The first reactions say that it is the funniest movie in the MCU, with a terrifying Christian Bale

In interview with Men’s Healththe actor Chris Pratt revealed that he is not sure if there will be a chance to see him again as Star-Lord after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. He admits that the end of the saga seems to be the end for Peter Quill too or at least that it will be. for a while and without really being asked if that is something he would like:

In fact I don’t know what’s next [para su personaje de Guardianes de la galaxia]. You asked me whether or not I am aware or if I am intentionally turning the page. The page is turning, whether I want it to or not, because the franchises are ending.

Pratt refers to both his participation in the Marvel saga, as well as in the Jurassic that has just released his third and last film with Jurassic World: Dominion – 54%. While it’s likely that not all of the space team will die in the next installment, it’s likely that at least a couple will while the rest retire.

We actually know very little about the plot of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The little that has been confirmed is that it will continue the group’s attempt to find the version of Gamora who traveled to the future at the end of Avengers: Endgame – 95% and that will also focus on revealing the origin of Rocket. This in any case suggests that it will be the space raccoon who is most likely to perish.

We recommend: Religion is oppressive: Chris Pratt denies alleged ties to the homophobic church

The film recently wrapped up filming. It is known that they filmed the new adventure at the same time as the Christmas special that had already been announced for Disney Plus. This show is expected to hit the holidays in 2022 as it takes place chronologically before the end of the trilogy, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

In any case, there is nothing left to wait as the team will appear briefly in Thor: Love and Thunder – 80%, this weekend’s premiere, which should make it clearer what’s in store for the heroes. If you’re a fan of Pratt, check out his new revenge thriller, The Terminal List. 69%, on Prime Video and remember that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 It will be released in mid-2023.

Continue reading: Chris Pratt says that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is a masterpiece and the best of James Gunn