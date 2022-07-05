The third installment of the film directed by James Gunn will bring back Peter Quill and the whole gang in new adventures, but before that they will make an appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder.

James Gunn He is one of the most sought-after directors of recent times. It’s that after carrying out The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, he focused on developing what promises to be Marvel’s next big hit: Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

Yes ok, For now, no further details of the plot are known, much less the release date.it is known that the production starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Sylvester Stallone, Will Poulter, among others, concluded in May, so we could soon know new news.

However, before this, the beloved Guardians of the Galaxy will make their appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder, film that will debut this Thursday in national cinemasand they will also have a Holiday Special at the end of the year.

After this, the future of the antiheroes is completely uncertain. In fact, Some of the main actors in the saga, such as Chris Pratt, have stated that this could be his farewell to Marvel.

Why would Chris Pratt leave Marvel after Guardians of the Galaxy 3?

In a recent interview with Men’s Health, The actor expressed that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 could be his last goodbye to Marvel.

“You always want to be aware of what you live and put a lot of effort into experiencing the moment. You accept that this is going to end and you want to take it in. You can only do that by living in the present, so that’s what I do,” Pratt said.

The Star-Lord interpreter added, “The other day, Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback, was sent to play in Denver. He’s been in Seattle for the last ten years, like my time at Marvel Studios. The thrill of the The last decade is coming to an end. Moments like this hurt.”

“I really don’t know what’s coming next. You ask if I’m consciously turning the page, but the page is just turning. Whether I want to or not, my time is up“, revealed the actor about his end in the UCM and the uncertainty of the future.

Chriss Pratt joined Marvel in 2014 and to this day has played Petter Quill aka Star-Lord.