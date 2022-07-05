Guardians of the Galaxy 3: Chris Pratt talks about closing a chapter of his life | Cinema

Chris Pratt spoke to Men’s Health about his farewell to Guardians of the Galaxy with the release of the third film.

It is not yet clear if Vol. 3 will mark his final farewell to Star-Lord, but in the meantime he has spoken of the closing of a very important chapter in his life:

I wanted to keep my feet on the ground and made an effort to enjoy every single moment. I said to myself: “Everything is about to vanish, I want to take advantage of every second“. All I have been able to do is be there. The other day Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks’ quaterback, changed teams and went to Denver. He’s been with Seattle for ten years, which is the time I’ve spent with the Guardians. I said to myself: “Wait a minute, what happened?“. I felt all the excitement of those ten years and embarrassed myself by saying: “My quaterback goes away, now I cry“.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will be in theaters on May 23, 2023. In the cast, once again, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan and Sean Gunn. Will Poulter will be Adam Warlock.

You can also keep in touch with the BadTaste editors on Twitch!