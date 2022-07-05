Sony Santa Monica is in the final stages of development on the next installment in the iconic PlayStation franchise.





god of war ragnarok keeps fans of the saga in suspense, who eagerly (sometimes excessively) wait for more details about the game’s launch. It was expected that sony santa monica gave a statement during this week, but for now there is no news. What is known about it?











God of War Ragnarok release date: when is the new game in the saga coming out

It is still an uncertainty, but although many indicate that Sony delayed the release date announcement, that would not imply a postponement in the arrival of the game. At the moment, all parties involved maintain that God of War Ragnarok will be out in 2022even though times are getting shorter and shorter.

In September 2020, the news was released that the very successful God of War would have a sequel and since then, Sony has progressively revealed details of the game. God of War Ragnarok release date is long held in 2022but the official seal and definitive confirmation are still missing.

God of War Ragnarok Trailer



God of War Ragnarok would maintain a November 2022 release date

Insiders with fairly reliable information, such as Jason Schreier and “The Snitch”, they had anticipated that this week the release date of God of War Ragnarok would be confirmed. However, they ended up ratifying that Sony had canceled the ad.

At the same time, their sources assured them that God of War Ragnarok still planned for November 2022; that is, its release date would remain unchanged. Anyway, we will have to wait for an official confirmation, but in the meantime, fans are already rubbing their hands waiting for the arrival of new Kratos adventures.

Don’t miss a thing Receive the latest Gaming news and more!

It may interest you



