GIVENCHY enters the ROBLOX metaverse

After being the first luxury beauty brand to offer looks for the game Animal Crossing in 2020, then the first to launch the creation of an NFT in 2021 is now exploring new territory: Roblox. This evolving metaverse platform is made of virtual worlds and the contents are entirely created and modulated by its players. A global phenomenon, which brings together more than 50 million daily users.

The adventure begins when visitors enter the Givenchy Beauty House in Roblox. They are in the gardens of a castle that evokes the aristocratic heritage of the house. From this central location, they can access the different areas of the virtual experience such as the Irresistible Dance Floor and the Forbidden Station. L’Interdit, both inspired by the two emblematic fragrances of the brand. They can also access make-up stations, a photo booth and a swimming pool decorated in the purest style Givenchy.

Space Irresistible it’s a dance floor made up of giant speakers and colored panels that are constantly lit up. the iconic logo 4G of Givenchy hanging from the ceiling sprays a cloud of multi-colored powder reminiscent of the brand’s star powder, Free Prism. Here members of the community can meet their friends to show off their best dance moves and have fun. Another intriguing place to visit is the area of L’Interdit: this underground space exhibits a parisian metro station, reminiscent of the underground universe of perfume L’Interdit. Here, the vending machines are full of bags in the shape of the iconic lipstick. Le Rouge.

The bag is part of a collection of five digital items inspired by fashion accessories from Givenchy that fans can earn within the experience. the shoulder bag Le Rouge, an Irresistible backpack, a cap from the brand, 4G glasses, a chain with a padlock… the players will have to dance, explore or put on makeup to win them. Of course, everyone is invited to give their avatar a makeover, or even improvise as makeup artists. In fact, players have the opportunity to enter a contest where they must replicate a specific look according to a certain theme in 5 minutes to win an item.

With Givenchy Beauty House, Givenchy Parfums Y Roblox they provide a place where beauty knows no bounds, allowing players to fully express themselves through their avatar. To offer this unique experience that combines fun with characteristic beauty, Givenchy Parfums has collaborated with gangthe Swedish development studio behind some of the most creative brand environments in Roblox. The Givenchy experience in the world of the metaverse will be available from June 13, 2022 on the platform Roblox.