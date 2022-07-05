Function keys do not work in Windows 10: this is the solution

Share

If the function keys are not responding on your PC, here is a simple guide with some very useful solutions.

Function keys offer you an easier and faster way to control many tools on your computer, and most of the time they are essential to use the main keyboard shortcuts available. These keys can make your life easier while you are in front of your PC, but what if they stop working?

This may seem like a complete disaster, but the truth is that it is very easy to solve, and to help you in these cases, we have prepared a guide for you with steps to follow when function keys stop working in Windows 10.

Make sure the Fn keys are not locked

Most of the time, function keys stop working because someone accidentally presses the Fn lock key. This key also affects other keys, such as Caps Lock or Num Lock, so it’s easy to find out if it’s locked.

For this, all you have to do is look for the Fn, F lock or F Mode key on your keyboard. Depending on the make and model of your laptop, you will need to press it once or keep it pressed for a few seconds. If this doesn’t work, press the Fn and Esc keys at the same time and try using one of the function keys.

Check that your keyboard is free of dust and dirt

If it’s been a long time since the last cleaning, there may be enough dust on the keyboard to make it stop working as usual, so it’s best to check how to clean it and then check if the problem is fixed. You can also try unplugging your keyboard and plugging it into a different computer and see if everything stays the same.

For laptops, as long as you have the necessary tools, you can remove and clean the keyboard yourself. Then plug it back in and make sure the keys are working properly this time.

Run the Keyboard Troubleshooter

Windows has a tool that can help you fix this problem. To start using it, you will only have to do the following:

Open the menu of Setting of Windows.

of Windows. Now go to Update and security.

In the left panel, select Solve problems.

click on Additional troubleshooter.

In the Find and fix other problems section, click Keyboard.

Once there, select Run the troubleshooter.

Disable filter keys

In Windows, the filter keys feature is designed to stop repeated keystrokes. However, disabling it could have a positive impact on the functionality of the Fn keys. This is how you can do it:

Open the menu of Setting on your computer.

on your computer. Select the option Accessibility.

click on Keyboard in the left pane.

in the left pane. click on Disable filter keys.

restart your computer and see if the problem is solved.

Update keyboard drivers

There is a possibility that the Fn keys have stopped working due to an outdated, damaged or corrupted driver. In this case, an update should fix the problem, and for that you just have to follow these steps:

Click with the right mouse button on the start button.

Choose Device administrator.

expand the entry Keyboards.

Now select the failing keyboard and click on Update driver.

Choose the option Search for drivers automatically, and your computer will take care of the rest.

With this simple, yet helpful list of quick fixes, function key problems will be a thing of the past.

