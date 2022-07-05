From Rafa Nadal to food: the most Spanish side of Chris Hemsworth

Thor returns, and with the superhero with legendary muscles, his leading actor Chris Hemsworth, who is promoting for the premiere of the eighth installment of the hero: ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.

Although he claims that his Spanish classes are going pretty bad, Despite being married to Elsa Pataki, the actor affirms that he has always wanted to perfect the language. “The truth is that we spend a lot of time in Spain and my children speak Spanish. The problem is that I try, I try to speak Spanish with them and instead of helping me they laugh at me and my accent. That makes it not advance, “he recounts.

Elsa Pataky talks about her relationship with Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth has been married to the Madrid woman since 2010 and, since 2015, they have been living in Australia, a fact that does not prevent them from remembering the model’s Spanish roots whenever they can. The movie star has stated that she loves the national culture: “But what am I going to say? I love the Spanish culture. Of course the food is amazing. I do not hide that my passion for Spain is the responsibility of my wife,” said the actor.

During the talk, the actor recalled Nadal’s great triumph in Australiawhere Chris Hemsworth resides with Pataki and their children.

“Definitely, he does deserve to be a Marvel superhero. He is the best of the superheroes absolutely”, has said on the tennis player.

