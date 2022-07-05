‘From a movie’ with Euskadiko Orkestra, soundtracks and actors at the Kursaal

The September 1 at 8:00 p.m. in the Kursaal Auditorium Euskadiko Orkestra will dress as a movie to perform the soundtracks of the biggest blockbuster movies: ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, ‘Titanic’, ‘Muñeco diabolico’, ‘The Mask’, ‘The king’s speech’, ‘Life is beautiful’ and many more. Two voice actors will voice characters such as Jack Sparrow, Forrest Gump, George VI and Chucky, bringing authenticity to an exciting movie concert.

From movie! is a film music show for all ages that plays with the ‘invisible’ elements in any film projection: the music and the voices of the characters. Thanks to the dubbing actors Jordi Brau and Luis Posada, the great stars of Hollywood will participate in this concert. The evocative effect of their voices, combined with the musical performance by the Euskadiko Orkestra and the projection of images, will transport us to films such as Pirates of the Caribbean, Titanic, The Mask, The King’s Speech, Forrest Gump or Mission: Impossibleamong many.

The Valles Symphony Orchestra was the one that originated this project, with a script created specifically to accompany it, and which has been a great success in all the concert halls in which it has already been presented. Now Euskadiko Orkestra adopts this original and a different concert format for this unique event in San Sebastian on September 1.

Jordi Brau He is a regular voice actor for actors such as Sean Penn, Nicolas Cage, Kenneth Branagh, Dennis Quaid, Robin Williams, Tom Cruise, Daniel Day-Lewis, Roberto Benigni and Tom Hanks, among others. For his part, the voice of Luis Posada interprets actors like Johnny Depp, Jim Carrey, Adrien Brody, John Cusack or Leonardo Di Caprio. His speech at this concert will be in Spanish, with subtitles in Basque.

This concert will be directed by Ruben Gimenocurrent director of the EGO (Euskal Herriko Gazte Orkestra) and is sponsored by Laboral Kutxa and Amenabar Construcciones.

Tickets are on sale for this appointment at a general price of 25 euros, on the website euskadikoorkestra.eus and at the Kursaal ticket office. Euskadiko Orkestra subscribers can obtain a maximum of two tickets at a reduced price of 20 euros.