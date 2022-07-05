«From a movie!», film music with Hollywood stars with Euskadiko Orquestra

In the Kursaal Auditorium

ANDuskadiko Orkestra will dress up as a movie to perform the soundtracks of the biggest blockbuster movies: ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, ‘Titanic’, ‘Muñeco diabolico’, ‘The Mask’, ‘The King’s Speech’, ‘Life is beautiful’ and many more. Two voice actors will voice characters such as Jack Sparrow, Forrest Gump, George VI and Chucky, bringing authenticity to an exciting movie concert.

From movie! is a film music show for all ages that plays with the ‘invisible’ elements in any cinematographic projection: the music and the voices of the characters. Thanks to the voice actors Jordi Brau Y louis posada the great stars of Hollywood will participate in this concert.

The evocative effect of their voices, in combination with the musical performance by Euskadiko Orkestra and the projection of images, will take us to films like Pirates of the Caribbean, titanica, The mask, The king’s speech, Forrest Gump either Mission Impossibleamong many.

Thursday, September 1 at 8:00 p.m. | Kursaal Donostia / San Sebastian

The Valles Symphony Orchestra He was the one who originated this project, with a script created specifically to accompany it, and which has been a great success in all the concert halls in which it has already been presented. Now Euskadiko Orkestra adopts this original and different concert format for this unique date in Saint Sebastian of September 1st.

Jordi Brau He is a regular voice actor for actors such as Sean Penn, Nicolas Cage, Kenneth Branagh, Dennis Quaid, Robin Williams, Tom Cruise, Daniel Day-Lewis, Roberto Benigni and Tom Hanks, among others.

On the other hand, the voice of louis posada plays actors like Johnny Depp, Jim Carrey, Adrien Brody, John Cusack or Leonardo Di Caprio. His speech at this concert will be in Spanish, with subtitles in Basque.

This concert will be directed by Ruben Gimenocurrent director of the EGO (Euskal Herriko Gazte Orkestra) and is sponsored by Labor Kutxa Y Amenabar Constructions.

There are tickets on sale for this appointment at a general price of 25 euros, on the website euskadikoorkestra.eus and at the Kursaal ticket office. The subscribers of Euskadiko Orkestra may obtain a maximum of two tickets to a reduced price of 20 euros.

Euskadiko Orkestra – Basque National Orchestra