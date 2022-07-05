Frida Bollani Magoni, music to see beyond. “I have perfect pitch, I grew up surrounded by art” “

Not even 18 years old and she is already establishing herself as one of the most mature and surprising artists on the international scene: she is Frida BollaniTuscan singer, pianist and composer, daughter of the pianist Stefano Bollani and the singer Petra Magoni. She was born in Versilia on 18 September 2004 and resides in the Pisan countryside, between Cascina and Navacchio, she has always been immersed in the world of sounds and music. “I grew up surrounded by art, by music. I have a grandfather who paints, my mother is a singer, my father is a pianist. I started like this when I was two, almost for fun. The study of the piano and professionalism came later “says the young artist who began to study classical piano regularly at the age of 7 under the guidance of maestro Paolo Razzuoliwho taught her the musical notation in braille. Indeed, Frida is partially sighted from birth but he never considered his condition an obstacle.

“I consider it a gift, indeed. Precisely for this reason nature has given me many other things, such as the ability to listen in a different way than others: I have perfect pitch. The luck of not seeing, or seeing very little, has allowed me to develop and keep my hearing trained ”says the artist. The scores? “There are those in Braille: the first years I went by ear, then Maestro Razzuoli taught me how to read music. But it wasn’t difficult for me, I’m used to it from the start. And then, when yes plays by heart you have the song in mind and don’t even stop to turn the page, it’s an advantage “admits the young woman who has collaborated several times with theOperaia Orchestra by Massimo Nunzi (Jazz Big Band) both as a singer and as a pianist performing at the Auditorium Parco della Musica in Rome.

As a guest she performed at the Bianca D’Aponte Award (competition for songwriters) in the Aversa theater in 2017 and at the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics 2018 at the Montecatini racecourse playing and singing in front of 10,000 people. She has often performed as guest surprise in concerts of the parents in Italy and abroad. She also has experience in the world of musicals having participated as a singer in: “The Adventures of Peter Pan” and “Jesus Christ meets the Orchestra”. In 2021 she was among the protagonists of the seventh edition of the Lucido Festival, dedicated to diversity and to dis / ability feminine.

He recently released his first album entitled “First Tour”Which he is now promoting around Italy. Among the next steps, the July 13 will be in concert in the Cortile degli Men, the magnificent cloister of the Istituto degli Innocenti, in the context of Musart Festival in Florence. Among the other Tuscan dates there are 15 July Pisa in La Nunziatina, 23 July at the Castello di Scarlino in Grossetano, 29 July in San Miniato, 30 July in San Romano in Garfagnana at the Fortezza delle Verrucole.

Frida, what does music represent for you?

“The common thread of my life. Not seeing allowed me to develop my other senses better, including hearing. And at home, since I was a child I listened to music, lots of and varied. And that is perhaps why today I continue to listen to a bit of everything, without making distinctions of genres but choosing according to my tastes “.

Your reference artists?

“I like Ariana Grande and Olivia Isabel Rodrigo, a singer-songwriter and actress who is very strong among my peers. The favorite is Oren Lavie, the Israeli singer-songwriter I have been following for a long time and whom I had the good fortune to meet and the honor of making us a duet at PianoCity in Milan, a short time ago. And, of course, I love Jacob Collier, an absolute genius ”.

And does the album also reflect your tastes?

“Yes, the tracklist in some way summarizes my origins and my musical interests, from those shared with parents like Lucio Dalla, Leonard Cohen, Franco Battiato, to the interest in songs and music of my generation. And, in fact, there is also a ballad version of Britney Spears’ ‘Toxic’. “

In the disc we also find “Halleluja”, proposed at the time of his very first solo concert in 2020 in Pisa. What memory do you have of that experience?

“At that concert there were my father and my mother who, in the end, went up on stage to sing with me. Something more unique than rare, of great emotional impact “.

The turning point came with the participation, in the spring of 2021, in the program of his father and Valentina Cenni, Via dei Matti n ° 0. Did you expect all this success?

“I too was surprised by the affection received. It was an explosion, a huge wave ”.

Then came the big call for June 2, at the Quirinale, in front of President Mattarella. Was she excited?

“I have been playing and singing since I was very small, so today I go to certain events with a certain calm. Here that day was not like that. For the president, but also for all the students of my age who were there to listen to me. I don’t usually sing in Italian and there I did it with La cura di Battiato and Caruso ”.

How do you juggle school, professional commitments and friendships?

“I have two lives: I go to school and play. Now there are, fortunately, the summer holidays but next year I will have to face the maturity at the musical high school in Pisa. As for friendships, they are all linked to the music environment ”.

Is it difficult to grow up with two famous parents like yours?

“I am simply Frida, then I have two important surnames but for me it has never been a burden. When they tell me ‘you are the daughter of …’ I don’t feel bad because I don’t care about other people’s judgments. In fact, I think that if I didn’t come from a family of musicians, maybe I would never have done this job. So yes, I am happy to have a musician father and a singer mother: I have combined their respective talents, piano and voice. But I would like to become a multi-instrumentalist soon. After the period of the guitar and harmonica, I dream of learning to play the drums. Then the bass “.

The dream in the drawer?

“I want to be an artist, to live between the recording studio and the stage. I have no particular dreams except to travel the world playing “.