Former UT-Brownsville president to receive Medal of Freedom

Juliet Garcia had just finished gardening in her backyard in Brownsville when she saw that she had two missed calls from a number in Washington, DC

She returned calls and was told by a White House staffer that President Joe Biden wanted to award her the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor. Garcia is the former president of the University of Texas at Brownsville and the first Latina to become president of a college or university in the United States. She joins the ranks of previous medal winners including the late John Lewis, Meryl Streep, Maya Angelou and Babe Ruth.

“My husband said, ‘Tell him you’re honored,’” Garcia said in a phone interview with The Texas Tribune. “I’m never at a loss for words, but at the time, apparently, nothing was coming out.”

A native Mexican American from Brownsville, Garcia first served as president of Texas Southmost College in 1986. In 1991, Texas Southmost merged with the University of Texas at Brownsville and she became president of UT-Brownsville.

Garcia served as president there for 22 years and was instrumental in the merger of UT-Brownsville and the University of Texas Pan American to create the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV), which was approved by the Legislature in 2013. She decided not to run for the top job at the new university and directed a new center called the University of Texas Institute of the Americas until 2016. At that time, the University of Texas System decided to change direction and named her an advisor to the rector in community affairs, national affairs and global engagement.

She currently serves as a professor of communications at UT-Rio Grande Valley.

“Juliet has enriched the lives of many Rio Grande Valley students, from elementary school through college,” UTRGV President Guy Bailey said in a statement. “Her contributions to higher education in South Texas and beyond are enduring and have paved the way for success among a new generation of Latino leaders.”

Garcia told the Tribune that she and her husband always wanted to focus on improving education in the Downstate.

“The work on the border is difficult to do. It’s so easy to decide to pack up and go somewhere else,” she said.

Garcia noted that during her time as president, she is most proud to fight the Federal Government when it wanted to build a border wall on campus, which is inches from the US-Mexico border.

Ultimately, the two sides agreed that instead of an 18-foot border wall, the Federal Government would build a 10-foot green fence with white pillars.

Garcia is one of 17 people to receive the Medal of Freedom during Biden’s presidency.

The group of honorees announced on July 1 also includes Houston gymnast Simone Biles, soccer player Megan Rapinoe, gun safety activist Gabby Giffords and actor Denzel Washington.

“Juliet Villarreal García personifies the American dream. As the first Mexican-American woman to lead a college or university in the United States, Dr. Garcia has been the inspirational force behind countless people who made public service their life’s work and students who realized their academic potential,” said Dr. UT System Chancellor James B. Milliken in a statement.