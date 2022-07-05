Forbes List | The 10 billionaires with the most followers on Twitter

Oh the power of a huge number of Twitter followers combined with a huge fortune. Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, has 99.5 million Twitter followers who are regularly exposed to his tirades and musings. He uses Twitter as a publicity tool (journalists regularly rush to cover everything he says) and also to complain about legislators (including the Securities and Exchange Commission), people he doesn’t like (that “fart man a term Musk used in 2019 to describe Vernon Unsworth, a British cave diver who helped rescue a trapped junior soccer team in Thailand (Unsworth was sued for libel and lost), and politicians President Joe Biden, the Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator Bernie Sanders have been the targets of his complaints, sometimes even tweeting about things he supports, like the Republican Party and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

He has also tweeted about Twitter, the company he wants to buy for $44k. It has complained that Twitter is underestimating the percentage of accounts that are automated bots and is requiring the company to provide data for an independent assessment before closing the acquisition. Could he be upset with the industry he may be about to become a part of? In mid-June, he tweeted: “Is TikTok destroying civilization? Some people think so.” Followed by another tweet: “Or maybe social media in general.”

