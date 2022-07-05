Forbes List | The 10 billionaires with the most followers on Twitter

Oh the power of a huge number of Twitter followers combined with a huge fortune. Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, has 99.5 million Twitter followers who are regularly exposed to his tirades and musings. He uses Twitter as a publicity tool (journalists regularly rush to cover everything he says) and also to complain about legislators (including the Securities and Exchange Commission), people he doesn’t like (that “fart man a term Musk used in 2019 to describe Vernon Unsworth, a British cave diver who helped rescue a trapped junior soccer team in Thailand (Unsworth was sued for libel and lost), and politicians President Joe Biden, the Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator Bernie Sanders have been the targets of his complaints, sometimes even tweeting about things he supports, like the Republican Party and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

He has also tweeted about Twitter, the company he wants to buy for $44k. It has complained that Twitter is underestimating the percentage of accounts that are automated bots and is requiring the company to provide data for an independent assessment before closing the acquisition. Could he be upset with the industry he may be about to become a part of? In mid-June, he tweeted: “Is TikTok destroying civilization? Some people think so.” Followed by another tweet: “Or maybe social media in general.”

But among the richest, there is one person who has even more Twitter followers than Musk: pop star and businesswoman Rihanna., who Forbes named a 2021 billionaire largely due to her involvement with the popular Fenty Beauty line of cosmetics, a line she intermittently promotes to her 106.8 million followers. In early May, she posted a tweet with a pregnant video of herself applying a face mask and lotion from Fenty Beauty, labeling it “and that’s in personal care.” (In mid-May, Rihanna gave birth to her first child with her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky.) According to the social media analytics website Socialblade.com, Rihanna is the fourth most followed person on Twitter after Barack Obama, Justin Bieber and Katy Perry.. Musk has the sixth largest number of followers, right after Cristiano Ronaldo.

Rihanna is one of several celebrities, as well as a Shark Tank judge and chief technology officer, who are among the most followed billionaires in the country. But wealth doesn’t always correlate with popularity on the platform. Jeff Bezos, the third richest person in the world, has 4.7 million followers, 5% of Musk’s total. Some of the first on Forbes’ list, like Alphabet co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, don’t have Twitter accounts in their names. Others don’t seem to like to tweet. Warren Buffett (currently No. 9 in the world) has 1.7 million followers, but he last tweeted in 2016 about the live broadcast of the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting. Larry Ellison, co-founder and chairman of software firm Oracle and currently the 7th richest person in the world, has around 116,000 followers and tweeted only once, in 2012, boasting of Oracle’s many enterprise applications “in the #cloud ”.

A billionaire with many followers on Twitter does not appear on this list because it is no longer on the platform: Donald Trump. Twitter announced on January 8, 2021, two days after the unrest at the US Capitol, that it had permanently suspended former President Trump’s account, which at the time had 88.8 million followers, “due to the risk of further incitement to violence. after a review of the recent tweets from him. Trump now shares his views on the Truth Social platform.

Are here The ten billionaires with the most followers on Twitter (the values ​​are as of Friday, June 24, 2022):

1. Rihanna

Followers: 106.8 million

Net worth: $1.4 billion

Pop star and businesswoman Rihanna has more Twitter followers than any other billionaire. That creates a built-in audience for her tweets about products from cosmetics company Fenty Beauty, a joint venture she formed with French luxury goods firm LVMH, and the Savage x Fenty lingerie line. Plus, she shares pictures from fashion shoots, including her Vogue cover of hers in April, when Rihanna was visibly pregnant with her first child (she gave birth in May).

2.Elon Musk

Followers: 99.5 million

Net worth: $234.5 billion

Long before Musk pledged $44 billion on Twitter in April, he was a very active tweeter on a wide range of topics, commenting on Tesla plans and SpaceX rocket launches. He often tweets several times a day, bringing up seemingly random topics and sharing memes about everything from clean energy to artificial intelligence to poking fun at Twitter’s top lawyer, Vijaya Gadde. Musk also uses Twitter to bash people he disagrees with, including recently denouncing Democrats for being too far to the left. Last week, five SpaceX employees were reportedly fired for their role in writing and sharing an open letter condemning Musk’s activities on Twitter.

3.Kim Kardashian

Followers: 72.7 million

Net worth: $1.8 billion

Kardashian was insulted by many after tweeting in October 2020 that the pandemic had surprised her closest inner circle with “a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal for just a brief moment.” Today, while some of her most liked tweets are vacation photos or references to the Hulu series the kardashiansthe reality star and savvy entrepreneur is tweeting early and often about a new skincare line she’s launched, SKKN BY KIM.

4.Bill Gates

Followers: 59.6 million

Net worth: $124.9 billion

The Microsoft co-founder’s tweets showcase his current passions, beginning with the philanthropic work of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, including efforts to address climate change and global health crises. A voracious reader, he also shares his favorite books, highlights inspiring people he meets, and sometimes expresses his opinion on politics. In May, he tweeted that the reversal of Roe vs. Wade “would set us back 50 years and disproportionately impact the most vulnerable women in society.”

5. LeBron James

Followers: 51.6 million

Net worth: 1 billion dollars

James, a new entry to the billionaire ranks, tweets under the username @KingJames. He likes to retweet and comment, often on his off-court appearances. He retweeted about the new Netflix movie Hustle, with Adam Sandler playing an NBA scout; James is one of the film’s producers. He also just launched a new media company with professional tennis player Naomi Osaka, which got some of his love on Twitter. The first NBA player to become a billionaire while still playing also uses Twitter to praise the success of other athletes, especially those on teams owned by Fenway Sports Group, where he is an investor. In May, when Liverpool FC won the FA Cup final, James enthusiastically tweeted: “YES SIR!!!!!!! WE ARE THE WINNERS OF THE #EmiratesFACup!!!!!!!”

6. Oprah Winfrey

Followers: 43.2 million

Net worth: 2.5 billion dollars

Winfrey is one of the few people known only by her first name, and that’s her Twitter handle: @Oprah. Her carefully selected tweets broadcast what’s going on in her media empire, whether it’s a new selection of Oprah’s books from @oprahsbookclub, an interview with gun control advocate David Hogg for @OprahDaily (the rebranding of O Magazine ) or a plug-in for your own book. .

7. Kanye West

Followers: 30.8 million

Net worth: 2 billion dollars

West, the author of several posts that became viral memes, hasn’t tweeted since November 2020. His last posts are photos of him voting for himself in the 2020 presidential election. Prior to that, West tweeted, sometimes multiple times up to date; His most viral tweets included calling comedian Dave Chapelle a modern-day Socrates, sharing a photo of musician The Weeknd’s Nutty Professor Halloween costume, and telling fans to write him down when they vote for US President in November 2020. .

8. Tim Cook

Followers: 13.5 million

Net worth: 2 billion dollars

Cook has 7.5 million more followers than the Apple company account, which currently publishes only one tweet. The Apple CEO, who has an estimated fortune of $1.9 billion, tweets about upcoming products and shows it off by meeting with Apple employees. Cook is known for tweeting about different months and holidays, such as Black History Month, Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, and Ramadan. But his tweets with the most attention from fans include meeting the cast of AppleTV’s Ted Lasso and sharing memories of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.

9. Richard Branson

Followers: 12.6 million

Net worth: $3.9 billion

Branson, the British billionaire leader of the Virgin Group conglomerate, uses Twitter to promote brands from air travel to media and sports venues. He doesn’t shy away from commenting on politics, in recent weeks endorsing gun control policies and sharing his support for displaced people in Ukraine. He also regularly shares ocean scenes from his retirement in the British Virgin Islands.

10. Mark Cuban

Followers: 8.7 million

Net worth: 4.7 billion

Cuban’s profile is currently filled with tweet responses to posts thanking his online wholesale pharmacy, Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, for helping provide drugs at lower cost. Cuban launched the company in January with the goal of bypassing middlemen for more than 100 drugs, including the leukemia drug imatinib (a generic version of Gleevec), which currently costs $14.40 a month at the pharmacy in Cuban versus its estimated retail price of $2,502.60. He also invites his followers to feature NFTs on his digital gallery platform, Lazy.com.