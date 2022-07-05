FaZe Clan kicks Fortnite player for saying a racist slur

It is no secret that the actions and statements of professional players, both outside and within a competition, can have serious consequences. Once again, we are faced with a controversy that featured a well-known personality within the esports ecosystem.

Evan “Cented” Barron, former FaZe Clan member and professional gamer Fortnite, is in the eye of the hurricane after a clip of just a few seconds went viral where we can hear him say a controversial word with strong racist connotations. As reported from the portal pc gamerthe incident occurred at the end of 2021, but it was not until the end of last week that it reached the public eye.

FaZe Clan takes action against Fortnite player for his “hate speech”

As expected, the words of the Canadian pro player generated all kinds of comments on social networks. The controversy escalated in such a way that FaZe Clan, the esports group to which the player belonged since March 2021, took action in this regard.

“FaZe is constantly evolving and we expect our members to do the same. Cented was permanently removed from FaZe due to his use of hate speech. We and the gaming community in general cannot tolerate discriminatory language any longer,” the agency explained in a post on Twitter.

While the discussion continued on social networks, Evan Barron turned to his personal profile to acknowledge his mistake and apologize. Also, he confirmed that he is no longer part of the esports group.

“I can’t hide behind my age or cluelessness for letting a word like that enter my vocabulary. It shouldn’t be part of my vocabulary at all. As an adult, it should be better. I had all the information in front of me to be better and still I chose to act badly. For that, I’m sorry. For those I offended, I’m sorry. I am not a racist, but I allowed a racist word in my vocabulary,” the 19-year-old commented.

We must remember that it is not the first controversy involving the famous esports group. At the beginning of June, Talal “Virus” Almalki, a famous player of Call of Dutysparked controversy for publicly stating that he does not support the LGBTQIA+ community due to his religion.

But tell us, what do you think of this incident? Do you think FaZe Clan took the right action? Let us read you in the comments.

