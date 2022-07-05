“Even if it doesn’t look like it, it’s hard for me to be sexy”

Valentina Zenere (Buenos Aires, 1997) her 25 years have spread much more than the rest of the mortals. She started in the world of acting as a child and, overcoming the curse that haunts many Disney girls, in recent times she has experienced a meteoric rise in her professional projection: from being part of the cast of the wire girls to get a role in the fifth season of Elite. Now he explores his musical side by releasing his first solo single, zero comma, a hit between the Latin and the urban with many ballots to let yourself be sung in summer clubs and dance a lot on TikTok. “I feel that I have many more years having started so young. And, although it may seem that I have done many things, I feel that I have to do much more. I demand a lot of myself,” she says during our meeting in a central Madrid hotel.

The Argentine moved to the capital with the aim of pursuing her great dream: to win an Oscar. “Hollywood is a little closer from Madrid”, opines. Along the way, Zenere, who already had tables in this singing and dancing, plans to combine agendas without fear of what they say that whoever covers a lot, squeezes little. “You don’t have to. I’m very workaholics and I’m not worried about putting in more hours or sacrificing my time to be able to do both”. The same determination with which he faces the rest of the interview, a talk in which he fires off responses that, given his long career, seems to be very internalized.

Do you think that coming from acting and from a series with a fan phenomenon as powerful as Elite does it complicate being taken seriously musically?

It may be, but although this is my first solo job, it’s not the first thing I do as a singer. I have already done tours and that is why I have encouraged myself to do it, he would never order me to do something for which I did not feel prepared. I have a lot of people who believe in me, so I said to myself: “Believe in yourself too”, something that with my demands is sometimes complicated.

the letter of zero comma It is quite sugarcane and feminist. Do you think that beyond the lyrics there is a real change in the role of women in an industry traditionally dominated by men?

It is more difficult for women, but not only in this industry, but in any industry. As time goes by we are waking up, but I feel that we, the young people, are leaders of a change to which we sometimes do not contribute. We are the first ones who are giving shit to a woman in the comments of Instagram or Twitter and in some things we seem older than our own parents. If we are such champions of change, we have to start at home.

In the video clip, you look very sexy, a bit of a showgirl. How do you deal with the Latin bombshell stereotype??

Although it may not seem like it, I have a hard time being sexy or feeling comfortable with myself. The cabaret thing arose because the one who speaks in the song is not just one woman, we are many. And together with velvet and red, which I liked aesthetically, she suggested we talk about a group of women who work together in a bar and unite against a man. I am very moved by women united, it is a very powerful force.

You say you have a hard time feeling comfortable with yourself. Do you judge yourself a lot when you see yourself on screen?

Very much. I am a person with various insecurities. I’m working to accept that you don’t have to be a certain way to show yourself sexy. But it is difficult when you work on this because they take photos of you, they record videos of you and, unintentionally, you think that you have an event and you want to take care of yourself or you insist on going on a diet so that no photo bothers you. I am learning that if the day before a premiere I feel like eating a pizza, nothing happens.

A lot of people will question those complexes because of the canon physique you have.

Yes, I feel that they do not understand me. Once I told a friend: “Boluda, either everyone sees me in a strange way or I’m an idiot.” And she said to me: “Don’t you think that if everyone tells you the same thing, it’s probably you that’s wrong?” Just now I’m talking more about my insecurities and I like to show them because many people can see the photo I upload to Instagram with my belly in the air pretending to be cute and they can’t imagine what it cost me mentally to put on that garment.

Do you feel the responsibility to be an example for your followers?

I don’t feel like an example of anything because everyone has their way, but maybe I do feel responsibility. People think that they are very close to a person because they follow them on Instagram, but we are not at all. They will not know me for following me on networks, but I can show the other side of the photos I upload.

Precisely on Instagram you always light up the latest trends. What percentage do you give to the image in the success of an artist?

I love fashion and I think image matters a lot, even if we don’t admit it. Not because you are amazing is going to be spectacular, but it helps. For example, I admire and follow Hailey Bieber because I love the way she dresses, beyond her work as a model.

Since you were little you have worked as an actress. What have you done well to avoid becoming a broken toy?

When I get home from work I still go downstairs to walk the dog in my pajamas and pick up his poop. And it’s not that I do it in a conscious way so as not to lose that normality, no, I do it because for me being an actress is a job like going to the office and then my life goes on. It also helps that my best friends aren’t from the middle. I have never been an actor’s partner and I don’t know if I could because I like to get home and not be talking about the same thing all the time.

Andres Garcia Lujan

Do you miss having enjoyed a normal childhood or adolescence?

A little yes, although I always tried to do what my friends did. I remember that I finished filming on a Friday, I went out with my friends and I fell asleep on the way to the disco. Or at three in the morning I would go to the car to rest and wait for them there. I’ve missed things, but my life is this way and that’s it.

And now, is there anything that fame has taken from you or prevents you from doing?

When they ask me about fame I feel alien to that. I have never stopped going to a place because people saw me, I am zero like that. Nor have I said that I only go to a club if I have a reservation. The truth is that I don’t feel like a famous person.

Can you be oblivious to fame with almost 10 million followers on Instagram?

I never think about the number of followers. Sometimes it’s my friends who tell me: “Boluda, don’t upload that photo, I look terrible and a lot of people will see it.” I don’t think the 10 million are looking out for me either. If I make a movie, do you think the 10 million will come to see it? Not even fart, hopefully 3 come.

Do you think that having so many followers is positive or counterproductive? It can help get roles, but perhaps a part of the industry looks down on actors from platforms with that fan phenomenon.

It hasn’t happened to me that they catch me because of my number of followers, otherwise I would have had many more roles (laughs). You have to show your talent by working, but without a doubt Instagram is a very important means of communication.

If you had to choose between winning an Oscar or a Grammy, which one would you choose?

With the Oscar. It’s the dream I’ve had since I was little.

I’ve read that you even rehearse your acceptance speech in the shower. Which person do you remember first in the acknowledgments?

I haven’t tried it in a long time, I should do it again. I did it because a producer told me. I always started by thanking my family and Luisa Poppe, who is my coach since I was six years old and I wouldn’t do anything without her. She is my second mother.

Your personal life generates a lot of interest and you grab headlines and searches for your relationship. Why do you think it is so interesting?

Because it’s fun, I get it. I see a picture of Hailey and Justin [Bieber] going for a coffee well dressed and I like to see her. I never took it from a bad place, but perhaps also because they have never done something to me that bothers me or overwhelms me, nor have I had actor or athlete boyfriends.

Your admired Meryl Streep ensures that what matters most is what the latent voice that we all have inside tells us. What does yours tell you?

Yesterday I came home after doing interviews and told my boyfriend: “I’m happy.” When I’ve made music before, I’ve had to do things under someone else’s rules. Sometimes I liked the songs or the video clips and other times not so much. But this is all mine. I realize that working makes me a ball as a person and makes me return to what I have liked since I was little and forced my cousins ​​to do plays. That’s what my inner voice tells me: to go ahead with all this.

