Euskadiko Orkestra will offer a ‘movie’ concert

Euskadiko Orkestra offers the chance to relive unforgettable moments from film soundtracks that have marked the history of cinema and the personal lives of thousands of people. It offers a concert on September 1, at 8:00 p.m. in the Kursaal. As reported on Tuesday, it is aimed at audiences of all ages and its proposal «plays with the ‘invisible’ elements of any film projection: the music and the voices of the characters.

An added value of this unique concert, based on an original project by the Vallés Symphony Orchestra, is that the dubbing actors Jordi Brau and Luis Posada will take part. They will give voice to great Hollywood stars. The evocative effect of their voices, combined with the musical performance by the Euskadiko Orkestra and the projection of images, will transport us to films such as Pirates of the Caribbean, Titanic, The Mask, The King’s Speech, Forrest Gump or Mission: Impossible, among many.

Jordi Brau is a regular voice actor for actors such as Sean Penn, Nicolas Cage, Kenneth Branagh, Dennis Quaid, Robin Williams, Tom Cruise, Daniel Day-Lewis, Roberto Benigni and Tom Hanks, among others. For his part, the voice of Luis Posada interprets actors like Johnny Depp, Jim Carrey, Adrien Brody, John Cusack or Leonardo Di Caprio.

Euskadiko Orkestra announces that the announcement in this concert will be in Spanish, with subtitles in Basque. The general rate is 25 euros, and the reduced rate for subscribers is 20 euros, with the possibility of purchasing a maximum of two tickets.