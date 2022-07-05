Emma Watson mixes the couture blazer and skinny jeans in Schiaparelli’s front row

Emma Watson and her “street-couture” look

Of all the fashion weeks, the one dedicated to Parisian Haute Couture (4-7 July) usually offers the most spectacular moments of style. And we’re not just referring to the catwalks. In fact, the first day of fashion shows already gave us Emma Watson (sitting in the audience) with a look that represented the perfect combination of haute couture and streetwear.

To participate in the Schiaparelli fall winter 2022 2023 fashion show, the 32-year-old actress chose an ensemble whose star element was a black blazer characterized by very structured oversized shoulders and monumental lapels, a strong impact garment presented last January. during the spring summer 2022 couture fashion show of the Parisian maison. To play down the effect of the jacket, Emma Watson wore a white shirt with a wide collar and – here is the ingenious casual touch – a pair of gray skinny jeans with cut-outs, paired with Dr. Martens “Chelsea” booties. in black leather (with the unmistakable yellow stitching, of course).

Emma Watson at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023 fashion show, sitting between the Japanese singer-songwriter and model Rina Sawayama and the American actress and model Hunter Schafer. (Photo by Pascal Le segretain / Getty Images)Pascal Le segretain / Getty Images

We live in an age where fashion is a very personal matter, and for the modern Haute Couture client, what really matters is not so much having a complete grand soirée look, but rather having perfectly cut pieces to match. following their own inspiration, adapting them to the circumstance, the season or simply to the mood. Juxtaposing a very high profile piece like Schiaparelli’s blazer with others for everyday use, Emma has created a “street-couture” outfit that is as wearable as it is captivating.

This article was originally published on American Vogue.