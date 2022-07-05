Dominio is the highest grossing film of Universal Pictures in Mexico

Jurassic World: Domain has just become the highest grossing film for Universal Pictures in Mexico,

Through a statement, the company behind Minions: A Villain Is Born reported that the Cretaceous drama starring Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Pratt, Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill, broke the record for 779 million pesos who had kept the Vin Diesel movie.

According to a report from Canacinethe film by Colin Trevorrow ( Jurassic World) has been seen by 12 million viewers, which translates into 822 million pesos. These numbers also led to Jurassic World: Domination to the tenth position of the highest grossing films of all time in Mexico.

Speaking of records at the Mexican box office, you should know that above the latest installment of the dinosaurs are films like Avengers: Age of Ultron (784 million pesos), The Avengers (828 million), Joker (858 million), until reaching Avengers: Endgame (1.474 million) and the most important so far: Spider-Man: No Way Home (1.535 million).