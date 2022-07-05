Dolce & Gabbana in Syracuse by yacht, VIP parade from Jennifer Lopez to Ben Affleck

The mega yacht Regina D’Italia is coming to Syracuse where the expectation for the Dolce & Gabbana event is growing. For the occasion, Hollywood stars, celebrities from the world of entertainment and big names in sport will arrive in Syracuse.

In Syracuse, from 7 July to 11 July, there will be a succession of events linked to the fashion festival of the two stylists Dolce and Gabbana. Exclusive locations of the program of events will be the city of Syracuse with the enchanting scenery of the island of Ortigia, and the picturesque village of Marzamemi. Here Stefano Dolce and Domenico Gabbana will present the high fashion collections to an audience specially invited for the occasion.

Many VIPs expected in Syracuse. Among the most photographed stars will certainly be Jennifer Lopezne Beyoncé but there will be at least about 500 celebrities, some of whom will arrive on board of yachts. There is also talk of Ben Affleck Sharon Stone and Monica Bellucci, who, in the summer of 1999, toured Malena by Giuseppe Tornatore in the streets of Ortigia, including Piazza Duomo.

The program of the Dolce & Gabbana event includes several moments. On the bill an appointment, day 7, at the ancient market of Ortigia, then the Saturday parade in Piazza Duomo. After the fashion show, Dolce & Gabbana guests will go to Fontane Bianche, in a nightclub that will host VIPs. A dancing night that promises to be very glamorous.

On 10 July the parade is scheduled in Marzamemi, one of the most evocative fishing villages in Sicily, on the extreme tip of the island. Last day at Castello Maniace, the Frederick’s fortress, one of the flagships of Syracuse. An event that international newspapers will follow closely. A not indifferent springboard for the locations that will host the Dolce & Gabbana events.

Tomorrow at Palazzo Vermexio the program of events organized by Dolce & Gabbana to present their collections of Haute Couture, Haute Couture and Haute Jewelery will be made public.