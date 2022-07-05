Dinosaur from 76 million years ago up for auction

The fossilized skeleton of a relative of the tyrannosaurus that walked the earth about 76 million years ago is going up for auction this month in New York, Sotheby’s announced Tuesday.

The gorgosaurus skeleton will be the highlight of Sotheby’s natural sciences auction on July 28, the auction house said.

The gorgosaurus was a carnivore that lived in what is now the western United States and Canada during the Late Cretaceous Period. It preceded its relative the tyrannosaurus by 10 million years.

The specimen up for auction was discovered in 2018 in the Judith River Formation near Havre, Montana, Sotheby’s said. It is almost 10 feet (3 meters) tall and 22 feet (6.7 meters) long.

All other known gorgosaur skeletons are in museums, this is the only specimen that can pass into private hands, the auction house said.

“I have had the privilege of handling and selling many rare and rare objects in my career, but few have the ability to strike awe and capture the imagination like this incredible gorgosaur skeleton,” said Cassandra Hatton, global head of science and popular culture. from Sotheby’s.

Sotheby’s estimates the sale price between 5 and 8 million dollars.