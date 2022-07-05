Did Jude Law and Cameron Diaz ever date?

In an interview with InStyle in 2019, the Hollywood star used only superlatives to describe her husband.

She said: “He is the best human being and he is my great partner. Marriage is certainly difficult and requires a lot of work. You need someone who is willing to do the work with you, because there is no 60-40 in marriage. It is 50 -50, period. All the time.”

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker