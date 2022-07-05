Did Jude Law and Cameron Diaz ever date?

In an interview with InStyle in 2019, the Hollywood star used only superlatives to describe her husband.

She said: “He is the best human being and he is my great partner. Marriage is certainly difficult and requires a lot of work. You need someone who is willing to do the work with you, because there is no 60-40 in marriage. It is 50 -50, period. All the time.”

But before Diaz found her happiness with Madden, she dated a long list of men who read like a who’s who of Hollywood’s A-list circle, including Justin Timberlake, Jared Leto, Matt Dillon, and even Sean “Diddy” Combs. , According to us. Weekly _ A source even told the site in 2014 that Combs still thought of his ex as “the sexiest girl in the world” and “the one that got away.” Well, if there’s another big celebrity who might be thinking the same thing, it’s British actor Jude Law. That’s because there were plenty of rumors suggesting that Diaz and her “The Holiday” co-star were also more than friends.

Did Cameron Diaz try to keep her relationship with Jude Law under the radar?

Cameron Diaz and Jude Law met in the past? Well, it depends on who you ask. In 2007, a source close to the situation told the now-defunct British newspaper The News of the World (via Hollywood.com), “Jude plans to take her out to a series of dinners this week and just spend some time hanging out.” . Diaz and Law really bonded while working together, but now that friendship has blossomed into romance.”

Not only that, but sources told Grazia that same year that Diaz and Law regularly called and texted each other. A source even said (via The Independent), “Cameron and Jude have spent a lot of time together. She even made it a point to introduce Cameron to their kids over an intimate dinner at her North London home. Cameron loved seeing that side of her.” Judas”. If that wasn’t enough, Diaz and Law were also spotted having what looked like a late night dinner together in London in 2009, according to the Daily Mail.

And while there was much speculation surrounding the nature of Diaz’s relationship with Law, it seems that the chemistry they had on screen must have fizzled out quickly off screen because Diaz soon made headlines for another high-profile relationship on next year.

Cameron Diaz revealed the real truth of what may have been going on

While no one really knows how serious Cameron Diaz and Jude Law might have been with each other, it apparently wasn’t serious enough for them to appear together on the red carpet as a couple. That’s because Diaz made headlines for her romance with Alex Rodriguez in 2010, as detailed by Entertainment Tonight. In fact, Diaz was famously photographed feeding the MLB star popcorn at the 2011 Super Bowl. Additionally, she also told Playboy that same year that she had spent time focusing on herself prior to her relationship with Rodriguez. .

She said (via HuffPost): “Over the last three years, I’ve made a conscious decision not to be in a relationship for as long as I wanted. I’ve stayed away from all the traps to fall into something that will potentially lead me down the same path.” road,” adding, “I can’t even count how many times I’ve gotten on a plane for love. I’m always traveling by [susurros] c**k. You’ve got to go where he is.”

That last statement may or may not describe the real nature of Diaz’s hidden relationship with Law, though his fans may never really know.