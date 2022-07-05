DC League of Super-Pets will be presented on July 29 in Giffoni, with Lillo and Maccio Capatonda | Cinema

Warner Bros. has announced that DC League of Super Pets will be presented on 29 July in Giffoni 2022, in the presence of Lillo and Maccio Capatonda. This is a great preview for the animated film, which will then arrive in Italian cinemas on September 1st.

Here is the press release:

Now that they are “super”, they will have to become heroes: the July 29 to # Giffoni2022 the expectation is growing for the preview of “DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS “the animated feature film signed by Warner Bros. Pictures. To present the film exclusively to the jurors, with their overwhelming joy and brilliant irony will be LILLO PETROLOwho already in the last edition had won the affection and attention of the boys and, this time, returns to tell his adventure as the voice of Krypto Superdog, together with MACCIO CAPATONDA, voice talent of Ace the Bat-Hound. The film will be in Italian cinemas from 1 September distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

In “DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS “, inseparable best friends Krypto Superdog and Superman share the same superpowers and fight crime side by side in the city of Metropolis. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a makeshift group of pets consisting of Ace the Bat-Hound, MP the pot-bellied pig, Merton the turtle and Chip the squirrel, to manage their newly discovered powers and help him. to save the superheroes.

Jared Stern, expert scriptwriter and consultant for “LEGO®” films, makes his debut as an animated film director. The screenplay, written by Stern himself together with his longtime collaborator John Whittingtonis based on the DC characters and Superman, created by Jerry Siegel And Joe Shuster. The film is produced by Patricia Hicks, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia and Jared Stern. Executive Producers are John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Nicholas Stoller, Allison Abbate, Chris Leahy, Sharon Taylor And Courtenay Valenti.

Warner Bros. Pictures presents “DC League of Super-Pets,” a Seven Bucks Production. The film will be in Italian cinemas from 1 September 2022 distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.