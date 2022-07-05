David Harbor asked Ryan Reynolds for advice after the failure of Hellboy I

If an actor has enjoyed the success of stranger things, that’s David Harbour. The interpreter of Jim Hopper has been involved in increasingly larger projects. Just last year he was part of Black Widow, and while the film wasn’t exactly a box office or critical success, his character, Red Guardian, was one of the best-received aspects of that film. His leading role in hell boy, from 2019, seemed to take him to the top of his career, but the tremendous failure of the tape led him to turn to Ryan Reynolds. How much did it affect you? hell boy to David Harbour?

In an interview for GQ, the actor talked about how his first big leading role in Hollywood was. Although Hellboy isn’t a wildly well-known character, he does have a good fan base of his and could very well start a new franchise. But from the comparisons to Guillermo del Toro movies, the latest version was doomed.

“It was a very difficult experience because I wanted to get a lot out of it. I really like Mike Mignola, the creator of the character, I like the character. And immediately, when it all started, even when it was announced, I realized that people didn’t want a reinvention of the character. But I was very optimistic about what we were going to do.”

And I wish they had taken the words of the fans more seriously. hell boy It was massacred by critics, who attacked the visual effects, the ridiculousness of the story and, above all, how unnecessary this adaptation was. At the box office, its luck was even worse, because with a budget of $50 million dollars, it only grossed 55. Indeed, a failure whichever way you look at it.

But Harbor did not want to go through that bitter pill in the worst way, so he called Ryan Reynolds, with whom he has a good relationship, so that he could tell him about his experience in another failure of equal or greater magnitude: Green Lantern.

“I know him a little. I called him up and said, “Hey, I need to know something. have you heard of Green Lantern? A great failure for you. How the hell does it feel? Because I think I’m going there. I’ll be fine?”

Green Lantern became one of the worst flops in Ryan Reynolds’ career

Although we don’t know Reynolds’ exact words, Harbor said the actor was “sweet” with his response. For better or worse, very few remember hell boy. Fortunately, both actors have found more successful projects for which they have gained massive fans over the years.

Do you think the version of hell boy with David Harbor deserved to be a flop? Currently we can enjoy the actor in the new episodes of stranger thingsthe series is currently a success, as it has become the most watched title in the history of its platform.