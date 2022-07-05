Daisy Keech and her glute routine for this summer

Do you need to release some infarct buttocks? Daisy Keech, our fitness influencer favorite has the perfect routine for you, in addition to being one of the few to certify that her buttocks are real muscles and not having any surgery on them.

Remember that for best results we recommend that you supplement it with a balanced diet and see a nutritionist.

Daisy Keech’s glute routine

If what you are looking for this summer is a routine to tone, increase and strengthen the muscles of your buttocks, Daisy Keech hasand the perfect exercises for it.

This routine is very simple and you can find it on his YouTube channel, so we recommend that you subscribe and not only practice one, but also gradually start with each of the clips that follow it. influencer has for you.

To start this exercise routine Daisy Keech to work the buttocks you must first start Wear comfortable clothes and a pair of tennis shoes that are not high so that your body weight is stable and avoid any accident.

daisy keech start your routine with a couple of exercises to warm up the muscle with some rotations on its own axis, remember to repeat this exercise on each leg for at least a minute and rest for twenty seconds before starting another.

Strength in each of the muscles!

On the other hand, to continue with the force that must be used on the buttocks, the influencer begins to do some exercises called ‘Arcoiris‘ and you must kneel on the floor to start moving your leg from each side.

That is, move your leg from left to right and vice versa.

This way you will be able to stimulate the back of both the leg muscle and the gluteal muscle.

Feel free to follow this Daisy Keech’s glute workout routine and looks gorgeous and fit for this summer.