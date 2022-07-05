Cristiano Ronaldo lands in Milan

Cristiano Ronaldo in Milan. This time there are no market rumors about Inter or Milan but about Insparya, the Clinical Medical, Scientific and Technological Group dedicated to research on alopecia and European leader in hair transplants: the CR7 clinic announces the next opening, in September 2022of the first Italian office in the city of Milan.

Cristiano Ronaldo opens the first Italian clinic in Milan

Founded by the Portuguese manager Paulo Ramos and the football player Cristiano Ronaldothe Insparya Group, after opening several clinics in Spain and Portugal, arrives in Italy with the aim of further strengthening its leadership and positioning itself as the leading expert in the research of follicular unity. The new opening in Milan is part of a broader expansion project which, over the next three years, will lead the Insparya Group to invest around 20 million in opening new clinics in the main European capitals.

The Insparya Group will allocate an investment of 2 million euros to the first Italian clinic, which will be based in Via Fernanda Wittgens 2, near the Columns of San Lorenzo, one of the most evocative places in the Milanese capital. The newly built clinic is spread over an area of over 1,300 square meters exclusively intended for hair care and alopecia treatment with 14 rooms dedicated to micro-transplants and 3 treatment rooms. The team that will operate at the Milanese clinic will be composed of 100 professionals.