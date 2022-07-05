Cristiano Ronaldo, how much love for Georgina on the 6 million euro yacht

The sound of the waves, romantic music in the background, a good family meal: Cristiano Ronaldo has decided to make known, through a social post, how he is enjoying the vacation aboard his yacht from the value of 6 million euros . A real dedication to her partner, Georgina Rodriguez tagged in the post and accompanied by an eloquent heart emoticon.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Azimut: sportiness and luxury

The Portuguese champion ex Juve, protagonist of a fluctuating season with Manchester United, has decided to leave the Red Devils looking for a new experience. Market rumors have even compared him to Roma, given the good relationship that binds CR7 to compatriot José Mourinho, the Giallorossi coach. But there is time to discover Cristiano Ronaldo’s future team: in the meantime, it’s summer, and it’s time for holidays.

Cristiano Ronaldo, here is the six million euro yacht

Ronaldo showed a moment of everyday life aboard his yacht. A real gem of the sea 27 meters long and built by the Italian Azimut-Benetti. Cristiano’s boat foresees extensive use of the carbon fiber to lighten the burdens, he has the white exteriors con decidedly sporty and angular lines and where the large windows which allow a direct connection with the sea. Inside, dominates the luxury, and CR7 and Georgina were also able to customize some furniture according to their tastes. The yacht has a real inside living room complete with sofas, chairs and tables, while the other sofas and deck chairs outside allow you to both enjoy the water and sunbathe. In short, while waiting for a new club, the summer of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina will be full of luxury.