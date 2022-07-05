Cristiano Ronaldo fleeing from United. Chelsea or Bayern one year?

Cristiano didn’t show up at the Red Devils rally yesterday. Mendes in contact with the Blues and the Bavarians. And Barça …

Silently Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United have already made a secret pact to separate without controversy. Useless effort, the dripping of news on the escape of the Portuguese champion is now flooding Europe. Yesterday, for example, it caused a sensation that Cristiano did not show up at the Red Devils gathering for “personal problems”. In theory, they are waiting for him until Friday, coinciding with the departure of Ten Hag’s team for the long Asian tour between Thailand and Australia. In reality, the consensual separation was already sanctioned a month ago, when Rangnick’s team did not cut the ribbon of qualifying for the Champions League. Immediately Jorge Mendes, the player’s agent, got an exit at no cost from the top of United, despite the fact that there is still a year of contract to bind him to the English company.

The options – In the meantime, the Portuguese manager has already moved his pawns at a very high level. He did not go unnoticed, for one thing, the meeting in Porto with the new owner of Chelsea: Todd Boehly. Story three weeks ago, apparently without results. In the meantime, however, the sowing has begun. In recent weeks, the very active Mendes has also consulted the leaders of Bayern Munich, grappling with the Lewandowski case. The Bavarians are resisting the pressure of Barcelona for the Polish center forward, but it is common opinion that Nagelsmann will soon need an important replacement. And just yesterday Mendes’ contact with the Catalans also emerged. Cristiano Ronaldo is obviously looking for a solution that allows him to cultivate his ambitions and Bayern and Barça are among the elite of his thoughts. The German leaders, at the moment, have not given in-depth answers: neither positively nor negatively. To hear the moods of his entourage, however, the rumors that have brought him closer to Rome and the Special One do not find confirmation. The refrain is almost deafening: “CR7 only thinks about beating his records in the Champions League”.

Relax, not so much – Meanwhile, he has resumed training with the same scruple as always. This summer he spent his holidays in Mallorca, Ibiza and relaxing on his yacht: without ever skipping a day the canonical training sessions. Considering his economic parameters, this time Cristiano does not set any particular distinction. Aware (perhaps) of his 37 years of age in February, he asks to join the new club for just one season. To make comparisons in 2018, when he landed at Juve, he agreed on a four-year contract worth 31 million euros net per season. Last August he signed a two-year contract with United for an amount almost equal to that guaranteed by Agnelli’s club. It is likely that this new round will also lead to a relative decline, but this is obviously not the most significant aspect of the ongoing negotiations. Rather, everything revolves around his technical inclusion in the new team and the needs of the coaches involved. Of course, compared to last year there is a fundamental difference. Before leaving for the European Championship, Cristiano had already moved his cars, giving space to rumors about his stomach ache, then, however, he answered the call of 26 July, proving faithful to the Juventus cause. Also for this reason the tear at the end of August did even more harm, leaving the Bianconeri orphans of the goalscorer prince.

Calculated risk – This time the film starts with no blank passages. Let’s say that the Portuguese champion takes the risk personally, considering that right now the negotiations, in fact, have not yet started. Perhaps also for this reason in Manchester they digested the immediate separation better. Ten Hag himself is relieved of the problem of living with such a bulky condominium. Mendes has also handled delicate situations in the past. He certainly does not lack the arguments for hitting another market enterprise. Yes, because CR7 is still at the top, but the circle of his favorite destinations is getting smaller and smaller. This shot (the last one?) Is really difficult.

July 5, 2022 (change July 5, 2022 | 08:05)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link