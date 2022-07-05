Cristiano Ronaldo and the break with Manchester United: here are the possible goals

He’s not the type to go on strike, Cristiano Ronaldo . The absence on the first day of training is officially and really due to personal / family reasons that the Portuguese star has included in the justification booklet to be sent to his employer, the Manchester United . Professional, as he had been with Juventus a year ago, so much so that he also played the first championship in Udine before returning to the place where he exploded, at Old Trafford. Even today CR7 has not been seen in England, he continued to train at the federal center of Lisbon, but sooner or later he will come back to know Erik ten Hag , the coach who would like to keep him to build a winning Manchester around him. He will reiterate his intentions to leave: he wants to play the Champions League , which United cannot guarantee for this year. To this, there is a not insignificant discontent due to the fact that the club, given the lack of qualification among the top 4, will reduce the salaries of all players by 25%.

The clubs to which Ronaldo has been offered

But who can afford someone like Ronaldo? And who, really, would like him on their team? Not all the big names in Europe, as it would have been until a few years ago. Real Madrid, for example, does not even remotely think about bringing him back, despite CR7 would make false cards to be able to savor the grass of the Bernabeu. Jorge Mendes, his attorney, was spotted yesterday in Barcelona. According to the Madrid newspaper AS, among the topics to talk about with the president of Barça, Joan Laporta, there was also the one relating to the best known of his clients. A chat, but little more. Barcelona’s priority for the attack remains Lewandowski. In the Premier League, excluding Manchester City and Tottenham for obvious reasons (it is not a Conte profile), therefore remains the Chelsea among those who will play the Champions League. The Blues are thinking about it seriously, but United’s position remains impassive: Ronaldo has another year on his contract and therefore, in the unfortunate event he leaves, he will have to be sold under payment. Meanwhile, in the next few days the team will leave for the tour between Thailand and Australia. On the 12th he will play in Bangkok against Liverpool, on the 15th and 19th in Melbourne against Victory and Crystal Palace. Fans, of course, are waiting for her with open arms. Cristiano has until Friday to join the team before the start. With suitcases ready to be closed, but still without a precise destination.