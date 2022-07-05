Cinema from La Trasera de Cigarreras. Summer cinema and live music in July
The Las Cigarreras summer film cycle returns to the Trasera del Centro on Thursdays and Fridays in July at 10 p.m., with free access.
This year’s theme is “Directors, Today and Yesterday”, where films by directors who started in an independent scene and are now fully established in the world of cinema have been selected.
Feature films by Woody Allen, Spike Lee, Steven Spielberg and Iciar Bollaín.
Thus, on Thursdays, their most recent films will be screened compared to the Friday programming that will show the films with which they became known, their “first films.”
The screening of the films on Friday is part of the film series with live music, in which during the film the soundtrack created expressly for this showing of the film will be reinterpreted by a musical group.
This year, Spanish subtitles are included in all screenings, so that people with hearing difficulties can attend and enjoy the screenings. Free access, until full capacity. There are no invitations, no reservations
Programming
July 2022 – 22 hours
- THURSDAY 7 – WOODY ALLEN TODAY- “Rifkin’s Festival”. Year 2020. 92 min. All public.
- FRIDAY 8 – WOODY ALLEN YESTERDAY- “Take the money and run.” Year 1969. 81 min. All public. Music by The Swingin Roots
- THURSDAY 14 – SPIKE READS TODAY- “Infiltrator In The Kkklan”. Year 2018. 128 min. NR under 12 years old.
- FRIDAY THE 15TH – SPIKE READS YESTERDAY- “Do what you must.” Year 1989. 110min. NR under 16 years old. Music by Cres and Porcel
- THURSDAY 21 – STEVEN SPIELBERG TODAY- “Ready player one”. Year 2018. 140 min. NR under 7 years old.
- FRIDAY 22 – STEVEN SPIELBERG YESTERDAY- “The devil on wheels”. Year 1971. 89 min. NR under 13 years old. Music by No More Knobs
- THURSDAY 28 – ICIAR BOLLAIN TODAY- “Rosa’s wedding”. Year 2020. 100 min. All public.
- FRIDAY 29 – ICIAR BOLLAIN YESTERDAY- “Hello, are you alone?”. Year 1995. 92 min. NR under 13 years old. Music by Tendur