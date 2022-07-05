Cinema from La Trasera de Cigarreras. Summer cinema and live music in July

The Las Cigarreras summer film cycle returns to the Trasera del Centro on Thursdays and Fridays in July at 10 p.m., with free access.

This year’s theme is “Directors, Today and Yesterday”, where films by directors who started in an independent scene and are now fully established in the world of cinema have been selected.

Feature films by Woody Allen, Spike Lee, Steven Spielberg and Iciar Bollaín.

Thus, on Thursdays, their most recent films will be screened compared to the Friday programming that will show the films with which they became known, their “first films.”

The screening of the films on Friday is part of the film series with live music, in which during the film the soundtrack created expressly for this showing of the film will be reinterpreted by a musical group.

This year, Spanish subtitles are included in all screenings, so that people with hearing difficulties can attend and enjoy the screenings. Free access, until full capacity. There are no invitations, no reservations

Programming

July 2022 – 22 hours