Cillian Murphy revealed which was the movie that scared him the most

In an interview, actor Cillian Murphy pointed out which movie scared him the most when he watched it. I know what it is below.

Cillian Murphy, He is an actor who earned an important place in Hollywood and who surprised the public with each of his performances. In addition to standing out as Tom Shelby in Peaky Blinders, the BBC series, also shines on the big screen. The Irishman stands rolling along Robert Downey Jrand under the direction of Christopher Nolanthe movie Oppenheimer.

In the production, Murphy will play J. Robert Oppenheimer, an American physicist of Jewish origin who played a very important role in the development of the atomic bomb. The actor does not talk too much with journalists, since he is very introverted; but in a recent interview he was asked about various films; and among them, he told which was the movie that scared him the most.

The Horror Movie Murphy Chose

Although the actor participated in a great film of the genre such as 28 days later (28 Days Later), this was not the film that caused him the most terror. Cillian Murphy’s film of choice was The Shining). The 1980 Anglo-American production of the psychological horror subgenre, produced and directed by Stanley Kubrick and starring Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall, Danny Lloyd, and Scatman Crothers; was the one pointed out by the Irishman.

Based on the homonymous novel by the writer Stephen King, published in 1977, although the novel and the film differ markedly; the production tells the story of Jack Torrance, a former teacher who accepts a position as a winter watchman in a lonely high mountain hotel to take care of maintenance. Shortly after settling there with his wife and his son, he begins to suffer from disturbing personality disorders. Gradually, due to isolation, insomnia, his own inner ghosts and, perhaps, the evil influence of the place, he will be immersed in a spiral of violence against them, who in turn seem to be victims of frightening supernatural phenomena.