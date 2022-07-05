Christian Bale | The villain of “Thor: Love and Thunder” | Marvel | Chris Hemsworth | Natalie Portmann | Taika Waititi | Cinema and series

Christian bale he ‘transforms’ into ‘Gorr’, the villain from the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”. He was inspired by a movie classic and also by a character from Aphex Twin’s “Come To Daddy” video clip.

Part of the makeup-based characterization was proposed by the actor who played ‘Trevor Reznik’ for “The Machinist”, a role for which he lost 27 kilos in four months. “I absolutely had one request. There is a character (in the video clip of the song) that inspired me regarding ‘Gorr’, and I told Taika (Waititi, the director), ‘This is the deal, I want to have the scream.’ And if you watch the video, you will understand what I mean. I said, ‘I want to have that scream in the movie,’” she said in an interview with Screen Rant.

However, the actor maintains that he did not reach an agreement because one of the scenes was removed in editing. “The deal did not go through. And I get it, but that deal fell through. Because it was, again, something that was perhaps too extreme for PG-13. Could have had people running for the exits. But we did, and it’s on the cutting room floor somewhere.”

Bale maintains that his character is also inspired by the 1922 film “Nosferatu.” “There’s obviously a kind of slight Nosferatu attitude. Taika and I wanted to do a full dance, which we couldn’t do, but we had all this kind of Kate Bush stuff that we were working on,” the actor told GamesRadar, as he staged a dance scene set to Kate Bush music, the singer of ‘Running Up That Hill’, a song that has returned to fame with the series ‘Stranger Things’. “But I think he realized that he would never be allowed to put that in the final movie. The most common thing he watched was Aphex Twin’s ‘Come To Daddy’ video. But I don’t even know if that will be in the final movie.”

Withdrawal in sight?

On the other hand, the actor who gave life to Batman announced his temporary retirement from the cinema. “I usually need a lot of time between one and the other because I can’t change course. I’m very slow. But the way things turned out (due to the COVID-19 pandemic), I had to go directly from David’s (O. Russell) movie to Taika’s. It was like a boom, boom. Directly to the other”, specified the winner of the Oscar for “The Fighter” in an interview with Total Film. “I have worked much more than anyone wanted, and I think I am going to disappear for a while.”

During the promotion ofThor: Love and Thunder” (which opens this Thursday, July 7 in theaters), the 48-year-old actor left open the possibility of playing ‘Bruce Wayne’ again. “I think it would all depend on Christopher Nolan. If he decided to do it again and chose me, then yes, I would definitely consider it. That was always our pact, so I would stay true to it. But the truth is that we always said that we would only do three films. And I have told myself on several occasions that I would only do it again with him.”