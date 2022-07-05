Christian Bale tells us who Gorr is in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

the news that Chris Hemsworth would return for a fourth Thor installment alongside Taika Waititi, it was enough to get anyone excited. But what perhaps caused the most sensation among the audience with Thor: Love and Thunderwas the announcement of the cast, to which he would join Tessa Thompsonthe return of Natalie Portmanbut above all, the inclusion of Christian Bale in the MCU.

The Oscar-winning actor (we don’t even know how many nominations he has anymore), took the role of villain under the name of Gorrand without a doubt, he is one of the most complex and interesting villains not only within the Thor saga, but in the entire Marvel universe and comics.

Undoubtedly, a character full of contradictions and who we talked to Christian Bale himselfwho told us how he defined the character to understand him and all the details that made him join, once again, the world of superhero adaptations. Here is the full interview

Where does ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ begin?

Thor: Love and Thunder returns to the character of Thor after the end of Avengers: Endgame (2019). As we remember, the protagonist came from a strong crisis after losing the first battle against Thanos, who made them disappear half of the living beings in the entire universe.

Thor couldn’t do anything, and decides to hide in the New Asgard. But faced with a new opportunity to reverse the damage, Thor joins the Avengers to recover the Infinity Stones, revealing once again the strength of the god of thunder.

At the end of end game, Thor decides to cede the throne of Asgard to Valkyrie, and so, embark to travel the universe with the Guardians of the Galaxy (without Gamora). This is how they arrive on a planet that is in chaos after an entity killed the god they worshiped. Thor decides to separate from the Guardians, and together with Korg, investigate who is the so-called “butcher of the gods”.

Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ / Photo: Marvel Studios

Gorr, the new villain of the MCU

Thor and Korg return to New Asgard, where they are reunited with Valkyrie and where discovers that Mjolnir has a new owner. It is about Mighty Thor, or else, Jane Fosterinterpreted again by Natalie Portman, and who returns after her absence in Thor: Ragnarök. HERE we tell you more about his character.

Together, they must navigate the universe to find Gorr, a character who makes his entrance to the cinema with this film and who promises to become one of the most memorable (and emotional) villains in the MCU. Gorr is on a mission to kill all the gods in the universe due to their indifference towards mortals.

Gorr comes from a planet whose conditions are hostile, and he saw how his whole family died while asking the gods for help (and these never responded to the call). Thor: Love and Thunder It will be released internationally on July 8, 2022.

Photo: Marvel Studios.

