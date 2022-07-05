Christian Bale opens up about his disturbing character in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

fans of Marvel they were excited about Bale’s addition to the MCU as he takes on the role of Gorr, the butcher god in the film.

At the global virtual press conference, the film’s main cast, including Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale and Natalie Portman, discussed their characters and more.

Bale, who is particularly seen in a different outfit in the film, spoke about taking on the role of Gorr and revealed how he first reacted.

Considering how many physical transformations he has undergone in his career in the past, the actor said: “I loved it, you know, because you really don’t know exactly what you’re doing with a character like that. Until you see the whole thing.” It is in your imagination. And we didn’t have that much time, you know, we talked about it during quarantine and, you know, in an abstract way. But then he put it on and it worked fine.”

Speaking more about his character, he added: “This was a godly man with tattoos and he cut them off, so he would have all these scars. And that’s when you really start playing with it and experimenting while shooting. You know, you find out as you go along.”

During the press conference, Chris also noted that Christian Bale’s Gorr is his favorite MCU villain.

Thor: Love and Thunder has been directed by Taika Waititi.