Chris Pratt’s new action series is already the most watched on Amazon Prime Video | Entertainment

It has been released, and devastate. Chris Pratt also triumphs on television with his new series of 8 episodes full of action, suspense and conspiracies.

americans like the military court seriesand they are also very successful in other countries, so here we have another one.

His argument also follows the canons of the genre: the soldier with the face of a good person who is involved in a conspiracy, and ends up persecuted by the FBI. Classic and effective, it always works.

Chris Pratt’s new series is called The Final Listand in just a few days after its premiere it has already become the most watched in Spain, on Amazon Prime Video. You can watch the trailer here:

Based on a novel by Jack Carr, Marine Major James Reece is out for revenge as he investigates the mysterious forces behind the deaths of his entire platoon. Now far from the hierarchical structure of the military, Reece applies the lessons he learned during nearly two decades of war to hunt down those responsible.

The final list is a series of 8 chapters lasting almost an hour. It is directed by Fred Toye (Snowpiercer: Snowbreaker, The Boys, American Gods), MJ Bassett (Reacher, Endangered, The Expendable) and Antoine Fuqua (Guilty, Infinite, Freed).

The distribution of the final list is led by the actors Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Jurassic World: Dominion, Tomorrow’s War), constance wu (Alone, Wall Street Swindlers), taylor kitsch (Manhattan without exit, The vanquished), Jay Courtney (The Suicide Squad, Black Site), Christina Vidal (Hours gone by, Guilty) and LaMonica Garrett (And: 1883, GrandCrew).

It is the first series in 20 years in which Chris Pratt is the protagonist, after Everwood (2002). He also participated in some episodes of The OC Pratt is known worldwide for film franchises such as Guardians of the Galaxy or Jurassic World.

This same week Thor: Love and Thunder (Spoiler-free review) opens in theaters, where he also has a prominent, albeit secondary, role with his character as Starlord from Guardians of the Galaxy.

The Ultimate List It is now available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, at 4K resolution with HDR.