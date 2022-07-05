Chris Pratt says Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is a masterpiece and the best of James Gunn

Although there is still a long way to go before the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, fans have been speculating about this movie for some time. In a recent interview with DigitalSpy, Chris Pratt talks about the work of James Gunn in the third installment and assures that it is a true masterpiece; A few years ago, the director was about to be left out of the project due to almost irreconcilable problems, but everyone knew that without him there are no guardians and things were soon fixed.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 filming finished a long time ago and right now it is in the post-production stage. Marvel Studios continues to launch projects on the market and the new space superhero movie is something that little by little is accumulating expectations among the public. Being a production that seems to end an entire era, eyes are well focused on it and only the best is expected. For its part, Chris Pratt he is certain that the work done on set could not have been accomplished by any other filmmaker.

Is fantastic. Yesterday I called James. We did Facetime, and he’s very, very proud of the work that everyone has done. He said it’s the best job all of us have ever done. He feels very, very confident. The script was amazing and I can say with absolute confidence that he did a true masterpiece, and I can’t wait for people to see it. It’s James Gunn. He did all three movies, which is really rare and really special in the world of big box office trilogies.

James Gunn He has become one of the most recognized directors of superhero cinema. Outside the MCU he has also been in charge of other high caliber productions such as The Suicide Squad- 91% and Peacemaker – 86%, both set in the DC Extended Universe and that can now be found on the HBO Max platform. Gunn has been able to establish deals with the two largest companies dedicated to superhero entertainment and has been well received by fans; now everyone knows that without him there can be no guardians.

In addition to Chris Pratt as Peter Quill Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 It will bring back Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Dave Bautista as Drax, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, and Karen Gillan as Nebula; In addition, they are joined by Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, one of the most anticipated characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At the moment there are no details about the plot, in fact, it is an intriguing mystery, but the film will hit theaters on May 5, 2023.

It is worth mentioning that the guardians will have an appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder, the next film from Marvel Studios; Although it is not yet known what his impact on the plot will be, the trailers have shown us a little action with the god of thunder. It premieres this Wednesday, June 6.

The MCU continues with its multi-million dollar productions and has already taken some good rewards this 2022. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – 88% raised more than $950 million worldwide; in addition, series like Moon Knight – 87% or Ms. Marvel – 100% monopolize the trends in networks with each new weekly chapter. The study continues throwing the house out the window and planning the next ten years of adventures for its enormous saga. Will there ever come a time when we see their success falter?

