Chris Pratt Leaving Marvel After Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

James Gunn has warned that the next Guardians of the Galaxy entry may be the end of the road for some of his heroes. What about Star-Lord?

The Guardians of the Galaxy will have an active participation during the events of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe where they will be part of the imminent Thor: Love and Thunder then live a holiday-special at the end of the year and complete its trilogy in 2023. groot will be highlighted with a series in Disney+. Then the future of these popular antiheroes is a real mystery.

Chris Pratt talked with Men’s Health about his journey in Marvel Cinematic Universe in an emotional talk where he implies that his time at the brand is about to come to an end and in retrospect the actor was able to enjoy the present in each of his appearances as Star-Lord, that nice character who is always ready to do the right thing even when the odds are against you.

Chris Pratt Retires from Marvel

“You always want to be aware of what you live and put a lot of effort into experiencing the moment. You accept that this is going to end and you want to assimilate it. You can only get it by living in the present, so that’s what I do. The other day, Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback, was sent to play in Denver. He’s been in Seattle for the last ten years, like my time at Marvel Studios. The excitement of the last decade is coming to an end. Moments like this hurt.”the interpreter was sincere.

Later it was time to analyze the future of the actor within the Hollywood film industry to which Pratt replied: “Actually, I don’t know what will come next. You ask if I am consciously turning the page, but the page is simply turning. Whether I want to or not, my time is up.”confessed the actor about the end of his time within Marvel and the uncertainty about the future of a career that also remains in good health with different projects.

Zoe Saldanawho plays Gamora in the MCU, also talked about the end of Guardians of the Galaxy: “James Gunn is giving us a beautiful ending and the story is really good. I think it’s going to be the best movie in the series. We’re having a great time but it’s not easy shooting a Guardians of the Galaxy movie. There’s a lot of action, a lot of powder, a lot of makeup. It’s hours and hours of makeup. But the end result is worth it.”justified with ScreenRant.