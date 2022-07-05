Chris Pratt hates Mondays and will voice Garfield in a new animated film

Only garfield I’d pick a Monday to make an announcement, even if that means getting off the couch and letting the lasagna cool.

A new animated film of the iconic cat is underway in Sony Pictures and Alcon Entertainmentwith Mark Dindal (The emperor and his follies) in the address.

According to Collider, Chris Pratt will be in charge of lending voice to Garfield in this new adaptation of the stories and adventures of everyone’s favorite orange feline.

The film will be completely animated, away from live action films where the cat that Bill Murray voiced was one of the few animated elements.

Pratt continues to build his resume as a voice actor. The actor will also voice Mario in the movie illumination based on the popular franchise Nintendo.

Chris Pratt’s voice acting roles also extend to Disney Pixar’s Onward, where he voiced Barley Lightfootand The LEGO Movie, where he did the same with emmet brickowski.

The last time we saw Chris Pratt in action was at the beginning of summer, in The War of Tomorrow, the movie of Amazon Prime Video.

Currently, the 42-year-old actor is filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This animated film project garfield It’s been on the table for nearly three years, with Mark Dindal attached to it from the start.

It seems that the signing of Chris Pratt strengthens the Sony and Alcon Entertainment project, although it is unknown which actors will voice other iconic characters such as Jon, the owner of Garfield.

Be that as it may, lovers of cat stories created by Jim Davis for their comic strips they already have a reason to prepare some good portions of lasagna.