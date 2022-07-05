Chris Pratt advances the brutality of Guardians of the Galaxy 3

What can we expect from Guardians of the Galaxy 3? The leading actor, Chris Pratt, advances the barbarity that James Gunn has directed.

In a recent interview to promote his new television series, The Terminal List, Chris Pratt spoke at length with Digital Spy. the leader of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 stated that the third installment is the best thing he has done James Gunn till the date. In fact, the director of the film himself told him.

“Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is fantastic. James Gunn had a rudimentary meeting the other day. We did a Facetime and he is very, very proud of the work that we have all done. He said it’s the best work we’ve all done to date. He feels very, very confident. The script was amazing.”

Chris Pratt went on to explain how important it was to have James Gunn as director of Guardians of the Galaxy 3. More specifically, behind the camera every step of the way in the trilogy of Marvel Studios. He has said that the filmmaker’s consistency and guidance have resulted in a masterpiece. That is saying big words and he has put the ‘hype’ at the top.

“It’s a masterpiece,” the actor promised.

“I can say with absolute confidence that he has made a true masterpiece and I am counting down the seconds for people to see the film. It’s James Gunn. He’s done all three movies, which is really rare and really special in the world of big blockbusters and big studio trilogies.”

With Guardians of the Galaxy 3James Gunn will join jon watts as the only two directors to have directed an entire trilogy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jon Watts did it with Spider-Man: No Way Home and the director of peacemaker he will do it with the end of his galactic-heroic trilogy.

The general atmosphere of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is a swan song for James Gunn and the superhero franchise. Despite this, the future of the saga is somewhat uncertain. However, considering that Chris Pratt and company are going to say goodbye with this film, at least they will do it in style.