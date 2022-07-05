Chris Hemsworth’s lovely children appear in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Chris Hemsworth is happy that his children appear in ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’.

“I guess it’s normal for them,” said the father of the three children who were on set. “They come on location and get excited for a couple of minutes and then they realize it’s a pretty boring process,” he added. Hemsworth. This despite the fact that being there the production took the opportunity to make a cameo in the film.

In a recent interview with entertainment reporter Kevin McCarthy, Chris revealed the participation of their children in the film. He shared that one of the children plays a young version of Thor and India to the character of Sees it.

“It’s really cool,” he said. Chris. “They really wanted to be in the movie.” Hemsworth revealed that her co-stars, Christian bale Y Natalie Portman also had their children appear in the film, as did the director Taika Waititi. Despite the appearance of the children, her father’s character is not her favorite superhero.

“I believe that wonder-woman It’s their favorite character, it’s definitely my kids’ favorite character, but I don’t know. We’ll see,” he said. Chris. Even so, Hemsworth he is delighted to have finished the project and to return home to spend more time with his children.