Chris Hemsworth will appear natural in Thor: Love and Thunder

At the next movie premiere Thor: Love and Thunder, we will see the actor Chris Hemsworth to the naturalshowing us those attributes for which he has worked hard.

Since the trailer was released last May, they gave us a small taste of what we would see in this projectionbut above all one scene that captivated to many people.

Chris Hemsworth will have a scene where he will show himself naturaland not only that, but it will cause many to not be able to hide and turn a blind eye.

Without the superhero costume

Since the beginning of the saga in 2011, the actor has shown his skills for the seventh art and despite that he always wears the superhero costume or some jeans and a t-shirt, some people say that She has never been able to show off her body in all its splendor.

In Thor: Love and Thunder, the actor features his most muscular look yet; what made the director Taika Wattititogether with one of the producers Brad Winderbaum agreed that it was time to brag Hemsworth’s physique.

beyond blonde hair

In an interview for Variety magazine, this is what they declared:

“We talked and said ‘we have to show this body.’ Chris works so hard that he has to show it off: ‘Don’t cover it all up with those suits and capes. That’s not fair'”.

YouTube: Marvel Entertainment

For your part Chris Hemsworth says this scene was a dream come truebecause it constitutes a work of ten years.

“Making that scene was a 10-year process. It was a dream of mine. The first time I played Thor, I took my shirt off and thought, ‘You know what’s going to sugarcoat this, a decade from now I’ll take it all off. And here we are.”

Although it is a partial nudeis more than enough for the actor Chris Hemsworth and his fans, being able to see his physical progress in Thor: Love and Thunder which opens on July 7 in our country.