Chris Hemsworth will add a new weapon to his arsenal in Thor: Love and Thunder

There are only four days left for Thor: Love and Thunder to land in theaters around the world. Chris Hemsworth will once again wield the power of lightning and thunder in the film directed by Taika Waititi.

The New Zealand director returns to Marvel to go behind the scenes after doing the same in Thor: Ragnarok. Well, he will also get in front of the cameras while playing Korg.

also come back Natalie Portman as Jane Foster. The Israeli actress left the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Thor: The Dark World, but she returns in style as The mighty thor.

Throughout his journey in the MCU, Thor has had to adapt to different realities, from losing his powers to the destruction of the mjolnir.

The loss of his iconic hammer caused the character to resort to Eitri to forge a new weapon with which to fight: the stormbreaker.

But, the mighty ax might not be enough to deal with Gorr, the Butcher of the Godsthe villain played by Christian bale in Thor: Love and Thunder.

In fact, in the trailer for the film that we shared with you yesterday, Thor’s arsenal was expanded with a new addition: the Zeus Master Lightning.

Russell Crowe He’ll play the God of Olympus in Thor: Love and Thunder, and we’ve seen him wielding his iconic lightning bolt.

As Gorr is a threat to all the “gods”, it seems that Zeus sees fit to give the thunderbolt to Thor, we don’t know if by hook or by crook, to increase his chances against the villain.

Meanwhile, from the ashes of oblivion, the reforged Mjolnir will end up in the hands of Jane Fosterbecause two Thors are always better than one.

This Friday, July 8, we will know how the Thunderbolt of Zeus ends in the power of Thor. The Lord of Olympus will forget about the loan and accuse Percy Jackson of stealing it. It’s not going to happen, but it should, at least for the next series based on the Rick Riordan novels.