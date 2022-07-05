Chris Hemsworth, unrecognizable on the set of Mad Max: Furiosa

Chris Hemsworth attends the red carpet ahead of an Australian screening of Thor: Love and Thunder at Hoyts Cinema in Sydney, Monday, June 27, 2022. (AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi) NO ARCHIVING – AAPIMAGE / DPA

Though furiousthe Mad Max: Fury Road prequelwill not be released until May 24, 2024, the tape began filming in Australia in early June. The first behind the scenes pictures have just come to light and reveal the radical change of one of its protagonists, Chris Hemsworth.

With a long, bushy, braided red beard, an eccentric mustache, and long hairthe actor who also gives life to Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe looks unrecognizable in the first photographs of the filming of Mad Max: Furiosa that have been posted on Twitter.

With this new look, Hemsworth will bring to life Dementus or Dr Dementusthe villain of the film in which he stars alongside Anya Taylor-Joywhich will give life to Furiosathe character played by Charlize Theron in Mad Max: Fury Road.

“As the world collapses, the young furious is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker horde led by the warlord Dementus. Crossing the Páramo they meet the Citadel presided over by Immortan Joe. As the two tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials while gathering the means to find the way home“, Says the official synopsis of the production.

In addition to Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy, the cast of Furiosa is completed by names such as Tom Burke and Nathan Jones, who will play Rictus Erectus again. The Mad Max: Fury Road prequel is directed again by George Miller.