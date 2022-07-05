Chris Hemsworth evolves with Thor | Cinema

After more than a decade playing Thor, actor Chris Hemsworth is preparing for the premiere this Thursday of Thor: Love and Thunder. The summer blockbuster is the fourth entry in the Thor series and the twenty-ninth installment in the Marvel Studios universe.

Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, the story sees Thor searching for inner peace and organizing a group of heroes to stop the villainous Gorr the God Butcher from wiping out all the gods. The film is directed by Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok) and also stars Natalie Portman, Christian Bale and Tessa Thompson.

The Australian actor is also known for his work in films such as The Cabin in the Woods, Extraction, Blackhat and Rush. He recently starred in Spiderhead for Netflix and is considered one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood.

THE SPOKESPERSON was part of the international press conference for Thor: Love and Thunder, where Hemsworth delved into the evolution of the well-known Avenger, his Waititi collaboration, as well as Bale’s contribution as the film’s villain.

What are the qualities of Thor that you most identify with?

Ever since (director) Taika Waititi got involved, he brought out the immature, young, adolescent quality that I embody. And so does Thor now, which he didn’t do in the original movies and that’s exciting and new and fresh. The focus is always on having fun like a child…enjoying it all and getting caught up in the wonder and amazement of it all. And not get bogged down in the kind of serious nature that we can fall into when making movies.

How was a day on set with the director?

It is a journey of self-discovery, exploration, fun and madness. There’s music playing and he’s standing behind the camera laughing and messing up most of the shots. It is the best. It’s freeform style, with a lot of improvisation, with a passion that is second to none. There was an enthusiasm that is contagious among everyone and he loves it. He loves these stories. He loves these characters. He’s sitting there like a fan telling you what he wants to see, what a family wants to see. He says, “Try this or try this, no matter how ridiculous it is.” And everyone is on board to do it.

How do you rate Christian Bale’s villainous Gorr?

He is my favorite villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. I love everyone I’ve worked with, but this was particularly special. There’s an empathic quality there, there’s a vulnerability. You find yourself thinking, ‘oh, what he’s doing is wrong, but I understand the kind of motivation behind it.’ And every time you work with someone different, different characters bring out different things from you, and that was the case here. Christian (Bale) did an incredible job.

In the previews we see Thor eager to retrieve Mjolnir (the hammer). What do you highlight about the relationship of the God of Thunder with his two weapons?

That was one of the funniest things we could do… It’s hard to watch, you know, the ex-girlfriend shows up dressed as him and that’s a ‘shock’. And suddenly, the gun he wanted so much and so on for so many years now belongs to someone else. And then he has Stormbreaker, who starts to get a little jealous. So, that evolved throughout the movie. I don’t think it was in the original script, but it was fun.

What persists from the beginning in your interpretation of Thor?

It has changed as dramatically over the years as I have. And that’s what’s been kind of fun, as the character has evolved and I’ve had different opinions, I’ve merged and crossed over, and so on. The origin story I think is not the easiest, but it is the most obvious. And there’s kind of a set of rules and guidelines that I feel like you have to follow and it works, and it’s familiar and easy for people to identify with. After that, the challenge is how to recreate the character? What can you do differently each time? And that’s been the luxury of working with different directors and different actors and they all bring something very different out of you. Like Taika said, I feel like the character has probably become more me over the years in – I hope – in a fun way.