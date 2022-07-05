Chris Hemsworth debuts on TikTok with Thor: Love and Thunder video

More and more celebrities are joining the TikTok fever, adding to the list Chris Hemsworth. The Australian actor has taken advantage of the premiere of the film Thor: Love and Thunder to open your own account on the Chinese platform, and I couldn’t do it any other way than celebrating the character he is known for all over the world.

A few days after it hits theaters in Mexico the fourth installment of the Marvel franchise that has as its protagonist the God of ThunderChris Hemsworth surprised by uploading a video to TikTok in which he is seen enjoying the support of his fans.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens next Wednesday, July 6; however, the cast has already toured several cities around the world to promote the film, which features performances by Natalie Portman and Christian Balethe villain of the story.

And it is exactly the premiere in los angeles and Sydney, the images that Chris Hemsworth shared in her debut on the fashion social network. In the video the actor appears signing autographs and taking photos with his followers.

Photographs of the cast of the film are also shown, in one of them the actor is seen with Natalie Portman, who returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after his controversial absence after the forced resignation of the director Patty Jenkins for creative differences with the studio, a situation with which the Oscar winner disagreed.

“Sydney fans! Los Angeles fans! Love you guys! #ThorLoveAndThunder opens Wednesdays in Australia and Fridays in the US. Pre-order your tickets now, link in bio. Oh, and hello TikTok… …!” the actor wrote.

What you should know about ‘Thor Love and Thunder’

According to the official synopsis of Disney, who distributes the Marvel Studios movies, we can see “Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced: a search for inner peace.”

But very quickly, the temporary withdrawal of the famous God of Thunder he is “interrupted by a galaxy-spanning assassin known as Gorr, the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.”

In this way, Thor will seek help, turning to Rey Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who has a new surprise: “inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, like the Mighty Thor.”

