Chris Evans joins Emily Blunt to star in Pain Hustlers, the new Netflix

After lending his voice to Lightyearthe new Disney Pixar animated film, the actor Chris Evans You already have an exciting new project that will take you back to Netflix along with a great cast.

The actor will join Emily Blunt to star Pain Hustlers, the new from the streaming platform. The actor would be in the final stage of negotiations to join the film that will be directed by David Yachtsfrom a script by Wells Towers (The True American).

The story of Pain Hustlers revolves around Liza Drake (Blunt), a woman who dreams of a better life for herself and her young daughter. Liz gets a job at a pharmaceutical start-up in a strip mall in Florida. Her charm and grit catapult her and the company to the top, unaware that she will soon find herself at the center of a criminal conspiracy with deadly consequences.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker