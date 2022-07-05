Chivas thinks of Henry Martin

Given the injury of JJ Macías, the Flock analyzes some options to reinforce the attack in the Apertura 2022, among which the America striker stands out

The directive of Chivas is analyzing the possibilities of reinforcing the attack and this day the idea arose of being able to hire the attacker of the America, Henry Martinsince the sports director of the institution, Ricardo Peláez, likes the fact that he knows some players from Chivas such as: Alexis Vega, Roberto Alvarado, Jesús Angulo and Fernando Beltrán, who were part of the Olympic team that won the bronze medal in Tokyo.

According to sources consulted by ESPNUntil now there has been no rapprochement with the Americanist board to begin negotiations for the player. However, on the azulcrema side they would be willing to let the Mexican striker go.

Even, this would be the second time that Ricardo Pelaéz negotiates with the Americasince in the transfer market prior to Closing 2022 he tried to exchange Sebastián Córdova for Uriel Antuna, although he ended up falling and was not carried out.

Henry Martín could change teams and reach Chivas, who are looking for a striker. picture 7

Another alternative is Eduardo Aguirre, under the same argument as Henry Martinthe adaptation could be simpler, since he knows a large part of the squad that was part of the Olympic process.

JUÁREZ SIGNS UP FOR ‘CHOFIS’

After San José made official the departure of Javier Eduardo López from the MLS team and Chivas let ‘Chofis’ know that there are no plans, Juárez’s team has sounded out the player’s surroundings, to find out if there is a possibility of taking him to the border.

Both ‘Chofis’ and his people want to take it easy, because in addition to Bravos, there is the alternative of Querétaro, in addition to having the possibility of remaining in MLS.