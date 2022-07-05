Canadian “Toreto” exceeds 348 k / h with a “modified” Tesla

The driver Guillaume André managed to overcome the barrier of 348 kilometers per hour with a modified Tesla.

The feat was captured on video and shared by the Electrek channel, with Fred Lambert witnessing the challenge.

Tesla is recognized as the fastest growing brand in history and was named the most valuable car brand in 2021.

A modified Tesla managed to reach an all-time record, disproving a popular belief, according to this, the speed of Tesla Model S Plaid they could not pass the barrier of 282 kilometers a day. was the driver Guillaume Andre who was responsible for debunking this myth.

The company has become one of the most important in the automotive industry, as well as being one of the first in the dispute over lithium batteries.

Tesla and its presence in the market

The company founded in 2003, in California, is one of the most successful in recent years and the leader in the development of electric cars.

In 2021, it was recognized as the most valuable car brand in the entire world. In addition it became the fastest growing firm on the planet, registering a figure equivalent to 157 percent. In fact, data from the company itself indicates that it has reached a record delivery of 627,350 units in the first quarter of 2021 alone, being the Model 3 the first electric car model to reach one million sales.

Currently, the company belongs to billionaire Elon Musk, who also owns star link. This company was born as a project of SpaceX for the creation of a constellation of internet satellites, with the aim of providing a broadband internet service and global coverage at low cost.

However, despite this, the electric car company It is not yet on the list of the best-selling cars in the world. According to Motor1 Argentina Toyota, Volkswagen, Honda, Hyundai and Nissan lead the top 5 best-selling brands; the top 10 is completed by Ford, Kia, Chevrolet, BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

Canadian “Toreto” checks the effectiveness of a “modified” Tesla

It happened on the huge runway of the Trois-Rivières airport in Quebec, which has a measure of three kilometers. There, Fred Lambert witnessed the feat performed by driver Guillaume André: A Tesla Model S Plaid managed to make history reaching a speed mark of 348 kilometers per hour.

As far as is known, this registered figure is the highest reached by the electric cars of the company led by Elon Musk. As said by Fred Lambert of ElectrekAndré’s goal was to push the limits and test the capabilities of the Tesla sedan.

Guillaume André is CEO of Ingenexta company based in Canada dedicated to selling modules that unlock limited functions in the software of Tesla cars, and in this scenario it has now managed to break the schemes proposed by the Model S Plaid and overcome a historical speed barrier.

According to Electrek, when the company announced this model, it stated that it could reach a speed of 322 kilometers per hour. However, once the car was released, drivers from all over the world reported that the vehicle could travel at a maximum speed of 262 kilometers per hour. This information was updated reaching a mark of 282 kilometers per hour.

However, after this test, André managed to prove the truth of this statement and push the possibilities of the vehicle to the limit. This can be seen through a video recorded from inside the Ingenext CEO’s Model S Plaid. This video shows how during the test the speedometer enters the “red zone”, warning, reaching 216 mph (348 km/h).

This is the Tesla that managed to reach 348 kilometers per hour:

But how did the driver manage to do this?

The driver himself acknowledged that to achieve this feat he had to resort to a modified Tesla. The team took it upon themselves to add larger Mountainpass Performance brakes and higher performance Michelin Super Sport tires.

This was with the aim of reinforcing the safety of the car and facilitating the braking mechanism over 300 km/h. The challenge was carried out on the track of more than three kilometers, with at least two available to achieve maximum speed and slow down.

Something impressive is that, according to what was reported, the driver had tried this test several times, but had failed due to lack of space. Finally, the driver passed the test and verified the effectiveness and veracity of Tesla’s ad.

In summary, this type of challenge manages to vindicate the products of the brands, because after the smear campaign that began with the buyers’ reports, it is now clear that it was always true and that the model always had the opportunity to reach said figure. .

