Camila Cabello with mysterious boy on the beach

Camila Cabello she seemed happy last July 3 when with a mysterious man she was spotted on a beach in Coral Gables, in Florida, while wearing a black bikini with white trim.

The singer of Bam Bam she had her hair down and was accessorized with silver hoop earrings, plus she sported a no-makeup look.

The boy in question, unidentified, was shirtless and wore only one blue costume and sunglasses. The couple walked on the sand together while enjoying the sun’s rays from above. They also took a dip in the water and seemed to share a lot of laughs. At one point, they even hugged each other and it seemed like they were having a lot of fun.

Camila’s new outing with the mysterious young man comes less than a month after rumors have sprung up about her encounters with Austin Kevitchthe founder of the Lox Club, which is a “high standard private dating app”.

They were both spotted taking an evening stroll two weeks ago in Los Angeles and started following each other on Instagram. So many began to believe that they were in a relationship.

This new sighting, however, distorts everything. Is it just a friendship or is there more?

Camila and Shawn Mendes: this is their relationship

When Camila doesn’t attract attention for her love life, she does it for her music even if sometimes her private sphere coincides with her professional one.

The talented musician recently performed at the Wango Tangothe same event where her ex Shawn Mendes he rang and the two, at least, apparently had a peaceful meeting.

“Camila and Shawn have remained friendly to each other since their breakup and have spoken and met on multiple occasions“A source told HollywoodLife about this coincidence.

“They are both very clear that they still have a lot of love for each other. They are both adults and not recognizing that the other person was there would have been embarrassing, not the other way around“.

The two exes also both attended the Met Gala 2022. They reportedly spoke “briefly” and their “interaction was friendly and genuine.”

Camila and Shawn dated for two years before closing in November 2021. Both released a joint statement announcing the separation.