Cameron Díaz surprises how he looks a month after his 50th birthday

The actress, who has returned to the news after announcing her new project for Netflix, was captured with her husband Benji Madden.

On August 30, Cameron Diaz will reach his 50th birthday. The actress, who has returned to the news after announcing her new project for Netflix, was captured very affectionately with her husband Benji Madden, 43 years old.

The couple who married in 2015 attended the ‘tree house’ to enjoy Adele’s performance at the American Express Presents BST Hyde Park Festival. They chatted with Adele’s ex-husband Simon Konecki and her current boyfriend Rich Paul.

Cameron Diaz arrives at the 66th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 11, 2009 in Beverly Hills, California.

Simon Konecki, Rich Paul, Cameron Diaz and her boyfriend, Benji Madden watching Adele performing at Hyde Park yesterday. pic.twitter.com/aohcKkLgBm — Adele Daily (@adeledailynet) July 2, 2022

Four years after announcing his retirement, Cameron Díaz will once again be in front of the cameras to star in an action comedy alongside Jamie Foxx that will be part of the Netflix catalog.

Foxx himself confirmed the signing this Tuesday by publishing a call with Díaz in which the athlete Tom Brady also participated to give advice on how to return to the trade, since he himself returned to play in the professional American football league a month after announce his retirement.

“I’m nervous but I don’t know how to do this. You know?” Diaz is heard saying on the call.

For its part, the “streaming” platform simply published a tweet stating that the actress is “officially unretiring.”

Despite the commotion mounted, Netflix keeps secret the details of the film’s plot, about which it is only known that it will be called “Back in Action” (Back to action), in a clear nod to the return of the actress to the screens.

Principal photography will begin later this year with Seth Gordon (“Horrible Bosses”) directing and Brendan O’Brien (“Neighbors”) penning the script.

Diaz and Foxx previously worked together on “Any Given Sunday” (1999) and “Annie” (2014), which was their last role in a feature film.

The 49-year-old actress announced her retirement in 2018, after participating in countless blockbuster movies such as “My Best Friend’s Wedding”, “There’s Something About Mary”, “Charlie’s Angels” and “Shrek”.

Her role in “The Mask” (1994), the iconic comedy starring Jim Carrey, catapulted Diaz to the forefront of Hollywood and made her one of the most bankable stars on the big screen.