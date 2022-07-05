Brazil records a record deforestation of the Amazon in the first half of 2022

Why is the rainforest crucial for the planet? 2:28

(CNN) — Brazil’s Amazon rainforest has been deforested by a record amount in the first half of 2022, according to the country’s Institute for Space Research (INPE).

Data from INPE satellites show that 3,750 square kilometers of the world’s largest tropical forest were lost in Brazil between January 1 and June 24, the largest area since 2016, when the institute began this type of monitoring.

INPE satellites have recorded new monthly deforestation records since the beginning of the year, and also recorded a record 2,562 fires in the country’s Amazon last month.

The months of May and June usually mark the start of significant annual burning and deforestation in the Amazon, due to the dry season.

In May, INPE detected 2,287 fires in the jungle, the highest figure for that month since 2004.

Destruction of the world’s largest rainforest has skyrocketed since President Jair Bolsonaro took office in 2019 and weakened environmental protections, arguing they hamper economic development that could reduce poverty in the Amazon region.

Although the president has approved several decrees and laws to protect the tropical forest, at the same time he has cut funding for government-managed environmental protection and monitoring programs, and has pushed for the opening of indigenous lands to agriculture and mining. commercial.

In October 2021, a group of lawyers specializing in climate issues urged the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate Bolsonaro for his alleged attacks on the Amazon, which they say constitute “crimes against humanity.”

However, the Brazilian president hit back at international critics calling for greater protection of the rainforest.

In early May, Bolsonaro lashed out at Leonardo DiCaprio, saying the actor had better “keep his mouth shut” after he spoke about the environmental importance of the Amazon.

Some scientists predict that deforestation will continue to increase before the October presidential elections in Brazil, as it has in the last three elections.

According to Carlos Souza Jr., a researcher at Imazon, a Brazilian research institution, enforcement of environmental laws is often weak in election years and criminals may rush to deforest before the new government takes power.